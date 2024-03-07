Trending
March 7, 2024 / 11:58 AM

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson to fight in live match on Netflix

By Annie Martin
Jake Paul will take on Mike Tyson at a boxing match in July that will stream live on Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix
March 7 (UPI) -- Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will fight in a live boxing match on Netflix.

Netflix announced in a press release Thursday that it has partnered with Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) on the heavyweight boxing mega-event.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will take place July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and stream live on Netflix.

The match will mark Paul's most-anticipated fight to date and his second fight of 2024, following his knockout against professional boxer Ryan Bourland on March 2.

"It's crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson's undercard. Now, less than four years later, I'm stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing's most notorious fighters and biggest icons," Paul said in a statement.

"Whether you're tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you're team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you're a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you're not going to want to miss this event," he added.

"My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time," Paul said of Tyson. "This will be the fight of a lifetime."

Tyson, the former undisputed world heavyweight champion, said he's "very much looking forward to stepping into the ring" with Paul.

"He's grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a 'kid' can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT," Tyson said. "It's a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him off on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him."

Paul and his brother Logan Paul came to fame as content creators on Vine and YouTube. Paul made his professional boxing debut in 2020, which was explored in an episode of the Netflix docuseries Untold, titled Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child.

