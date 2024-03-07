Trending
March 7, 2024 / 11:24 AM

'3 Body Problem' trailer: 'Game of Thrones' creators adapt Liu Xicin novel

By Annie Martin
Benedict Wong plays Da Shi in "3 Body Problem." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Benedict Wong plays Da Shi in "3 Body Problem." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new series 3 Body Problem.

The streaming service shared a final trailer for the sci-fi drama Thursday featuring Jess Hong and Benedict Wong.

3 Body Problem is based on the Liu Xicin novel of the same name. The adaptation hails from True Blood writer Alexander Woo and Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

The new series will take viewers on a "mind-boggling journey spanning continents and timelines -- from the 1960s Cultural Revolution in China to the present-day streets of Oxford and the United Nations in New York," according to Netflix's Tudum.

"A young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity's history," an official description reads.

Jovan Adepo, Eiza González, John Bradley, Alex Sharp, Rosalind Chao, Jonathan Pryce and Liam Cunningham also star.

Netflix shared a first trailer for the series in January.

3 Body Problem premieres March 21.

