Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 7, 2024 / 10:29 AM

'Parasyte: The Grey' teaser: Yeon Sang-ho reimagines popular manga

By Annie Martin

March 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Parasyte: The Grey.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the South Korean sci-fi horror series Wednesday featuring Jeon So-nee.

Advertisement

Parasyte: The Grey is a reimagining of the best-selling Japanese manga by Hitoshi Iwaaki.

The series adaptation hails from Train to Busan director and Hellbound creator Yeon Sang-ho.

Parasyte: The Grey imagines what would happen if parasitic life-forms infiltrated Korea. Jeon stars as Su-in, a woman grappling with "her newfound coexistence with a parasite."

Koo Kyo-hwan, Lee Jung-hyun, Kwon Hae-hyo and Kim In-kwon also star.

"In my twenties, Parasyte was a staple for those of us who were passionate about manga and animation," Yeon previously said. "Having the opportunity to build upon it and create something new is not only a great honor, but also a dream come true from my younger years."

Parasyte: The Grey premieres April 5 on Netflix.

Yeon's Hellbound will return for a second season this year.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'3 Body Problem' trailer: 'Game of Thrones' creators adapt Liu Xicin novel
TV // 27 minutes ago
'3 Body Problem' trailer: 'Game of Thrones' creators adapt Liu Xicin novel
March 7 (UPI) -- "3 Body Problem," a sci-fi series from "Game of Thrones" creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, is coming to Netflix.
'Fallout' trailer showcases Walton Goggins as The Ghoul
TV // 50 minutes ago
'Fallout' trailer showcases Walton Goggins as The Ghoul
March 7 (UPI) -- "Fallout," a new series based on the video game franchise, is coming to Prime Video in April.
June Diane Raphael to star in 'Something Wicked,' inspired by 'Bewitched'
TV // 1 hour ago
June Diane Raphael to star in 'Something Wicked,' inspired by 'Bewitched'
March 7 (UPI) -- June Diane Raphael will star in the NBC series "Something Wicked," a new comedy inspired by "Bewitched."
Kevin Hart surprises friend Nick Cannon on 'Masked Singer' premiere
TV // 4 hours ago
Kevin Hart surprises friend Nick Cannon on 'Masked Singer' premiere
March 7 (UPI) -- Comic actor Kevin Hart performed Ne-Yo's hit "So Sick" while dressed as a book on Wednesday's Season 11 premiere of "The Masked Singer."
'Reluctant Traveler' Eugene Levy still prefers own bed to hotels
TV // 6 hours ago
'Reluctant Traveler' Eugene Levy still prefers own bed to hotels
NEW YORK, March 7 (UPI) -- The star of "The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy" told UPI he doesn't have the itch to roam in between filming seasons of his globe-trotting docuseries.
Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik to reprise 'Big Bang' roles on 'Young Sheldon' finale
TV // 16 hours ago
Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik to reprise 'Big Bang' roles on 'Young Sheldon' finale
March 6 (UPI) -- CBS announced Wednesday that "Big Bang Theory" stars Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik will appear on the series finale of the prequel, "Young Sheldon."
Brent Spiner, Annie O'Donnell return in new 'Night Court' pics
TV // 19 hours ago
Brent Spiner, Annie O'Donnell return in new 'Night Court' pics
March 6 (UPI) -- NBC released photos of the next episode of "Night Court" on Wednesday. Photos show Brent Spiner and Annie O'Donnell reprising their roles as The Wheelers.
'The Serpent Queen': Minnie Driver, 9 others join Season 2
TV // 22 hours ago
'The Serpent Queen': Minnie Driver, 9 others join Season 2
March 6 (UPI) -- Minnie Driver will play Queen Elizabeth I in Season 2 of the Starz series, "The Serpent Queen."
'Upload' to return for fourth and final season
TV // 23 hours ago
'Upload' to return for fourth and final season
March 6 (UPI) -- "Upload," a sci-fi comedy starring Robbie Amell, was renewed for Season 4 at Prime Video.
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' renewed at Netflix, will end with Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' renewed at Netflix, will end with Season 3
March 6 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Last Airbender," a live-action series starring Gordon Cormier, will return for Season 2 and Season 3 on Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Janelle and Kody Brown mourn death of son Garrison: 'Our beautiful boy'
Janelle and Kody Brown mourn death of son Garrison: 'Our beautiful boy'
Peter Dinklage's 'GOT' performance gave hope to 'Walking Dead's' Matthew Jeffers
Peter Dinklage's 'GOT' performance gave hope to 'Walking Dead's' Matthew Jeffers
Brent Spiner, Annie O'Donnell return in new 'Night Court' pics
Brent Spiner, Annie O'Donnell return in new 'Night Court' pics
Famous birthdays for March 6: Tom Arnold, Millicent Simmonds
Famous birthdays for March 6: Tom Arnold, Millicent Simmonds
Movie review: 'Kung Fu Panda 4' funny despite plot issues
Movie review: 'Kung Fu Panda 4' funny despite plot issues
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement