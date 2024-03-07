Trending
March 7, 2024

'Fallout' trailer showcases Walton Goggins as The Ghoul

By Annie Martin
Walton Goggins plays The Ghoul in "Fallout." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Walton Goggins plays The Ghoul in "Fallout." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

March 7 (UPI) -- Amazon is teasing the new series Fallout.

Prime Video shared a trailer for the post-apocalyptic drama Thursday featuring Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins.

Fallout is based on the video game franchise of the same name. The series hails from Westworld co-creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, who executive produce with Bethesda Games Studio director Todd Howard.

Fallout takes place in Los Angeles and follows Lucy (Purnell), an optimistic Vault Dweller from Vault 33.

200 years after the apocalypse, Lucy and other Vault Dwellers emerge into the wasteland, where they are "shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them."

The trailer showcases The Ghoul (Goggins), who is shown to have been a vault salesman before the apocalypse. Scenes from his former life show him getting close to a woman and trying to save a child on the day of the bomb.

The teaser also features Lucy's father, Overseer Hank (Kyle MacLachlan), the Brotherhood of Steel soldier Maximus (Aaron Moten) and the characters Moldaver (Sarita Choudhury) and Ma June (Dale Dickey).

Prime Video previously shared first-look photos for the show and a glimpse in its 2024 programming teaser.

Fallout premieres April 11.

