March 6, 2024 / 11:42 AM

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' renewed at Netflix, will end with Season 3

By Annie Martin
Daniel Dae Kim plays Fire Lord Ozai on "Avatar: The Last Airbender." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Daniel Dae Kim plays Fire Lord Ozai on "Avatar: The Last Airbender." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Avatar: The Last Airbender will return for two more seasons.

Netflix announced Wednesday that it renewed the live-action fantasy series for Season 2 and Season 3, with the show to end after its third season.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is based on the animated series of the same name, which had a three-season run on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008.

The show "follows Aang (Gordon Cormier), the young Avatar, as he learns to master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire, Air) to restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation."

Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Ken Leung and Daniel Dae Kim also star.

Netflix shared a video of Kim, who plays Fire Lord Ozai, sharing news of the renewal with the cast.

Avatar: The Last Airbender premiered Feb. 22 on Netflix and was the top English-language TV show on the service following its debut, drawing 41.1 million views in its first 11 days and ranking No. 1 in 76 countries.

Albert Kim serves as writer and showrunner, along with executive producing with Dan Lin, Jabbar Raisani, Lindsey Liberatore and Michael Goi.

