'Sex and the City' to premiere on Netflix on April 1

Left to right, "Sex and the City" -- starring Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker -- is set to premiere on Netflix on April 1.

March 3 (UPI) -- The HBO comedy, Sex and the City, is to make its Netflix premiere on April 1. All 94 episodes of the show -- which ran 1998 to 2004 -- will be available. Advertisement

In it, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall play close friends navigating careers and relationships in New York City.

The show was followed by two movie sequels in 2008 and 2010.

Parker, Davis and Nixon reunited in 2020 for a followup series called And Just Like That, which is going into its third season this year.