Advertisement
TV
March 3, 2024 / 3:02 PM

'Sex and the City' to premiere on Netflix on April 1

By Karen Butler
Left to right, "Sex and the City" -- starring Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker -- is set to premiere on Netflix on April 1. UPI File Photo
1 of 3 | Left to right, "Sex and the City" -- starring Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker -- is set to premiere on Netflix on April 1. UPI File Photo | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- The HBO comedy, Sex and the City, is to make its Netflix premiere on April 1.

All 94 episodes of the show -- which ran 1998 to 2004 -- will be available.

Advertisement

In it, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall play close friends navigating careers and relationships in New York City.

The show was followed by two movie sequels in 2008 and 2010.

Parker, Davis and Nixon reunited in 2020 for a followup series called And Just Like That, which is going into its third season this year.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'SNL' mocks defenders of U.S. President Joe Biden's age and acuity
TV // 4 hours ago
'SNL' mocks defenders of U.S. President Joe Biden's age and acuity
March 3 (UPI) -- This weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live" opened with a comedy sketch mocking defenders of U.S. President Joe Biden's age, energy and acuity.
Dar Salim lands role in 'Terminal List' prequel
TV // 1 day ago
Dar Salim lands role in 'Terminal List' prequel
March 2 (UPI) -- "Covenant" actor Dar Salim is set to star in Prime Video's "The Terminal List" prequel.
Emily Ratajkowski, Rita Wilson, Stephen Fry join cast of Lena Dunham's 'Too Much'
TV // 1 day ago
Emily Ratajkowski, Rita Wilson, Stephen Fry join cast of Lena Dunham's 'Too Much'
March 2 (UPI) -- Emily Ratajkowski, Rita Wilson and Stephen Fry have joined the cast of writer-director Lena Dunham's upcoming Netflix series, Too Much.
'The Abandons': Netflix casts 6 in Kurt Sutter western series
TV // 2 days ago
'The Abandons': Netflix casts 6 in Kurt Sutter western series
March 1 (UPI) -- Nick Robinson, Dana Silvers, Lucas Till, Lamar Johnson, Aisling Franciosi and Natalia del Riego will join Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson in "The Abandons."
'Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars' renewed for Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
'Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars' renewed for Season 2
March 1 (UPI) -- Fox renewed "Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars" for a second season on Friday and announced plans to take the show global.
'The Last of Us' adds Danny Ramirez, 3 others to Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
'The Last of Us' adds Danny Ramirez, 3 others to Season 2
March 1 (UPI) -- Danny Ramirez, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle and Spencer Lord have joined the HBO series "The Last of Us."
'BMF' renewed for Season 4 at Starz
TV // 2 days ago
'BMF' renewed for Season 4 at Starz
March 1 (UPI) -- Starz crime drama "BMF" was renewed for Season 4 ahead of its Season 3 premiere.
'Hacks' gets Season 3 teaser, May premiere date
TV // 2 days ago
'Hacks' gets Season 3 teaser, May premiere date
March 1 (UPI) -- "Hacks," a comedy series starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, will return for a third season on Max in May.
Kate Winslet leaned into absurdist side for 'The Regime'
TV // 2 days ago
Kate Winslet leaned into absurdist side for 'The Regime'
NEW YORK, March 1 (UPI) -- Kate Winslet describes her process for playing a fictional politician in the satire "The Regime," premiering Sunday on Max.
Noel Fielding puts silly spin on 'Dick Turpin' highwayman legend
TV // 2 days ago
Noel Fielding puts silly spin on 'Dick Turpin' highwayman legend
NEW YORK, March 1 (UPI) -- Noel Fielding told UPI he wanted to star in "The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin" because the Apple TV+ series gleefully turns a well-known British tale on its head.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'SNL' mocks defenders of U.S. President Joe Biden's age and acuity
'SNL' mocks defenders of U.S. President Joe Biden's age and acuity
Kanye West's 'Vultures 1' tops U.S. album chart for 2nd week
Kanye West's 'Vultures 1' tops U.S. album chart for 2nd week
Famous birthdays for March 3: David Faustino, George Miller
Famous birthdays for March 3: David Faustino, George Miller
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
Cote de Pablo, Michael Weatherly to return for 'NCIS' spinoff
Cote de Pablo, Michael Weatherly to return for 'NCIS' spinoff
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement