Trending
Advertisement
Movies
March 6, 2024 / 9:17 AM

Lindsay Lohan shines at 'Irish Wish' premiere

By Annie Martin
Lindsay Lohan attends the New York premiere of "Irish Wish" on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Lindsay Lohan attends the New York premiere of "Irish Wish" on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Lindsay Lohan brought glamour to the red carpet Tuesday.

The 37-year-old actress attended the New York premiere of her film Irish Wish, which premieres March 15 on Netflix.

Advertisement

Lohan wore a white silk gown with ruching at the waist and an off-white overcoat.

The star was joined by her siblings Aliana Lohan, 30, and Dakota Lohan, 27.

Dakota, who appears with Lohan in Irish Wish, told Access Hollywood at the premiere that it was "incredible" working with his sister.

"Being across from her on a film and seeing her work is just a blessing in itself, it's amazing," he said.

Irish Wish is a romantic comedy starring Lohan as Maddie Kelly, a shy book editor who is hopelessly in love with Paul Kennedy (Alexander Vlahos), the bestselling author she's been ghostwriting for.

After Paul (Vlahos) gets engaged to Maddie's best friend Emma (Elizabeth Tan), Maddie makes a wish that comes true and sees her become Paul's bride-to-be. As she prepares for the wedding, Maddie starts to doubt her infatuation with Paul and fall for the photographer James (Ed Speleers).

Advertisement

Jane Seymour and Ayesha Curry also star in Irish Wish, which Netflix released a trailer for in February.

Lohan discussed her 7-month-old son, Luai, and how Stephen and Ayesha Curry became his godparents during Monday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Read More

Latest Headlines

China Anne McClain returns in 'Descendants 4' teaser
Movies // 19 hours ago
China Anne McClain returns in 'Descendants 4' teaser
March 5 (UPI) -- Disney+ released the teaser for "Descendants: The Rise of Red" on Tuesday. China Anne McClain returns as Uma, now the principal of the prep school for children of Disney villains.
June Squibb comedy thriller 'Thelma' gets action-packed teaser
Movies // 19 hours ago
June Squibb comedy thriller 'Thelma' gets action-packed teaser
March 5 (UPI) -- Magnolia Pictures released the teaser for "Thelma" on Tuesday. The teaser for the film, out June 21, hypes June Squibb as the new action hero.
Taylor Swift's concert movie to stream on Disney+ a day earlier than planned
Movies // 2 days ago
Taylor Swift's concert movie to stream on Disney+ a day earlier than planned
March 4 (UPI) -- Concert movie "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" is set to stream on Disney+ one day earlier than planned.
Kellan Lutz shares photo from mini 'Twilight' reunion
Movies // 2 days ago
Kellan Lutz shares photo from mini 'Twilight' reunion
March 4 (UPI) -- Kellan Lutz shared a photo of a meet up with his former "Twilight" co-stars Peter Facinelli, Ashley Greene and Jackson Rathbone.
Jack Black covers Britney Spears' 'One More Time' for 'Kung Fu Panda 4'
Movies // 2 days ago
Jack Black covers Britney Spears' 'One More Time' for 'Kung Fu Panda 4'
March 4 (UPI) -- Jack Black has confirmed he covered Britney Spears' hit song, "One More Time," for his new animated adventure, "Kung Fu Panda 4."
'Dune: Part Two' tops North American box office with $81.5M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Dune: Part Two' tops North American box office with $81.5M
March 3 (UPI) -- Sci-fi epic "Dune: Part Two" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $81.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'The Strangers: Chapter 1' trailer: Madelaine Petsch, Froy Gutierrez star in origin story
Movies // 4 days ago
'The Strangers: Chapter 1' trailer: Madelaine Petsch, Froy Gutierrez star in origin story
March 1 (UPI) -- "The Strangers: Chapter 1," a new film in "The Strangers" horror franchise, opens in May.
'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' trailer: Paul Rudd faces army of undead
Movies // 4 days ago
'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' trailer: Paul Rudd faces army of undead
March 1 (UPI) -- "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," a new film starring Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard and Bill Murray, opens in March.
James Gunn drops 'Legacy' from 'Superman' title as filming begins
Movies // 5 days ago
James Gunn drops 'Legacy' from 'Superman' title as filming begins
March 1 (UPI) -- Filmmaker and DC Studios co-head James Gunn announced that filming on the next "Superman" movie began this week.
Scott Foley to star in 'La Dolce Villa' rom-com for Netflix
Movies // 5 days ago
Scott Foley to star in 'La Dolce Villa' rom-com for Netflix
March 1 (UPI) -- "Scandal" alum Scott Foley, who will soon be seen in the political dramedy "The Girls on the Bus," is set to star in the new Netflix romantic comedy film, "La Dolce Villa."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Peter Dinklage's 'GOT' performance gave hope to 'Walking Dead's' Matthew Jeffers
Peter Dinklage's 'GOT' performance gave hope to 'Walking Dead's' Matthew Jeffers
Kellan Lutz shares photo from mini 'Twilight' reunion
Kellan Lutz shares photo from mini 'Twilight' reunion
Chip and Joanna Gaines' 'Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse' to premiere in June
Chip and Joanna Gaines' 'Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse' to premiere in June
Leann Rimes sings 'Over the Rainbow' on next week's 'Masked Singer'
Leann Rimes sings 'Over the Rainbow' on next week's 'Masked Singer'
Famous birthdays for March 6: Tom Arnold, Millicent Simmonds
Famous birthdays for March 6: Tom Arnold, Millicent Simmonds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement