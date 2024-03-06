Lindsay Lohan shines at 'Irish Wish' premiere

1 of 4 | Lindsay Lohan attends the New York premiere of "Irish Wish" on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Lindsay Lohan brought glamour to the red carpet Tuesday. The 37-year-old actress attended the New York premiere of her film Irish Wish, which premieres March 15 on Netflix. Advertisement

Lohan wore a white silk gown with ruching at the waist and an off-white overcoat.

The star was joined by her siblings Aliana Lohan, 30, and Dakota Lohan, 27.

Dakota, who appears with Lohan in Irish Wish, told Access Hollywood at the premiere that it was "incredible" working with his sister.

"Being across from her on a film and seeing her work is just a blessing in itself, it's amazing," he said.

Irish Wish is a romantic comedy starring Lohan as Maddie Kelly, a shy book editor who is hopelessly in love with Paul Kennedy (Alexander Vlahos), the bestselling author she's been ghostwriting for.

After Paul (Vlahos) gets engaged to Maddie's best friend Emma (Elizabeth Tan), Maddie makes a wish that comes true and sees her become Paul's bride-to-be. As she prepares for the wedding, Maddie starts to doubt her infatuation with Paul and fall for the photographer James (Ed Speleers).

Advertisement

Jane Seymour and Ayesha Curry also star in Irish Wish, which Netflix released a trailer for in February.

Lohan discussed her 7-month-old son, Luai, and how Stephen and Ayesha Curry became his godparents during Monday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.