Lindsay Lohan explained how Stephen and Ayesha Curry became godparents to her son Luai on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."

March 5 (UPI) -- Lindsay Lohan opened up about her son Luai during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The 37-year-old actress discussed Luai, her 7-month-old son with her husband Bader Shammas, during Monday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show. Advertisement

Lohan told Fallon that "everything's great" at home, adding that Luai is "everything."

"He's, like, my world," she said. "You forget about what life was before you have the baby. And the baby makes sure of that."

Lohan confirmed that professional basketball player Stephen Curry and his wife, actress Ayesha Curry, are her son's godparents. She then explained how chef Michael Mina introduced her to Ayesha Curry in Dubai.

"She happened to be coming to Dubai, and we met and we just clicked right off the bat," Lohan said.

"It's so funny because, when you get older in life, you don't make adult friends and friendships that grow," she added. "So, we clicked right away and she's been with me since."

Lohan and Curry star together in the upcoming romantic comedy Irish Wish, which premieres March 15 on Netflix.

During her visit to the Tonight Show, Lohan and Fallon also recreated an iconic scene from Lohan's 1998 movie The Parent Trap where her dual role characters, identical twins separated at birth, discover their shared love for Oreos with peanut butter.