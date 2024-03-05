Trending
March 5, 2024 / 10:56 AM

Blackpink's 'Lovesick Girls' dance video passes 300M views on YouTube

By Annie Martin
Blackpink celebrated after its "Lovesick Girls" dance practice video reached 300 million views on YouTube. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
March 5 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink has another video with 300 million views on YouTube.

The K-pop stars celebrated after their "Lovesick Girls" dance practice video reached the milestone Tuesday.

"BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!" Blackpink's agency YG said on social media, referencing the group's fans, known as BLINK.

Blackpink has multiple videos with more than 300 million views on YouTube, including its "Kill This Love" dance practice video, which passed 500 million views in February.

The group's "As If It's Your Last" dance practice video may be the next to reach the milestone, presently sitting at 289 million views.

Blackpink released the "Lovesick Girls" dance practice video in October 2020.

"Lovesick Girls" appears on Blackpink's debut studio album, The Album (2020).

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. The group released its most recent single, "The Girls," in August 2023.

