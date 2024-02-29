Trending
Feb. 29, 2024 / 12:57 PM

iKon's Bobby shares 'Sir. Robert' live performance film

By Annie Martin

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Bobby has released a new video for his solo album Sir. Robert.

The K-pop star and iKon member released a live performance film Thursday showcasing songs from the album.

The video shows Bobby perform live on rocky cliffs and beaches before heading into a forest.

Sir. Robert features 12 tracks: "Intro," "Beak" featuring Huh, "Why Stop Now" featuring Jung Sang-soo, "Harmless" featuring Chanmina, "Hercules" featuring Justhis, "Moon" featuring IHwak, "Cherry Blossom," "I'll Do That," "Drowning," "20s 30s," "Help Me Out or Kill Me Not" and "F."

The album, released Wednesday, is Bobby's first full-length solo album since Lucky Man in 2021.

iKon also consists of Jay, Song, Dk, Ju-ne and Chan. The group made its debut in 2015.

