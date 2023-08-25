Blackpink released a single and music video for "The Girls," a song for its mobile game. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is back with new music. The K-pop stars released a single and music video for the song "The Girls" on Friday. Advertisement

"The Girls" video shows animated versions of the Blackpink members sing and perform a choreographed dance routine.

The song was released for Blackpink The Game, Blackpink's mobile game that allows users to play the group's music producer.

"The Girls" is Blackpink's first song of 2023 and the group's first release since its album Born Pink, released in September 2022.

Blackpink has been promoting Born Pink on a world tour and will next perform Saturday in Los Angeles.

The group consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, and made its debut in 2016.