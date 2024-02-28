Trending
Feb. 28, 2024 / 1:38 PM

J-Hope celebrates dance in 'Hope on the Street' docuseries teaser

By Annie Martin
"Hope on the Street," a new documentary featuring K-pop star and BTS member J-Hope, is coming to Prime Video. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- South Korean singer J-Hope is giving a glimpse of his new docuseries.

The K-pop star and member of BTS appears in a teaser trailer for the documentary Hope on the Street released Wednesday.

The preview opens with J-Hope reflecting on how he rediscovered his love for dance. The performer then travels to Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York City and Gwangju, meeting dancers along the way.

Hope on the Street will premiere March 28 on Prime Video, with new episodes to be released on Thursdays and Fridays.

The docuseries coincides with J-Hope's solo special album Hope on the Street Vol. 1, slated for release March 29.

J-Hope shared a highlight medley for Hope on the Street Vol. 1 this week. The album is a follow-up to his debut solo album, Jack in the Box, released in 2022.

BTS also features Jungkook, RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin and V.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

