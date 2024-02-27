Feb. 27 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Le Sserafim is back with a new music video.

The K-pop stars released a choreography version of its "Easy" music video Tuesday.

The new video showcases the "Easy" choreography as the members of Le Sserafilm perform inside a church.

The original "Easy" music video features religious imagery and was released last week alongside Le Sserafim's EP of the same name.

Easy also features the songs "Good Bones," "Swan Song," "Smart" and "We Got So Much."

The EP is Le Sserafim's first release since the single "Perfect Night," which the group recorded for the video game Overwatch 2.

Le Sserafim consists of Yunjin, Sakura, Chaewon, Kazuha and Eunchae.