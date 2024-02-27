Trending
Advertisement
Music
Feb. 27, 2024 / 1:36 PM

Le Sserafim releases 'Easy' choreography music video

By Annie Martin

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Le Sserafim is back with a new music video.

The K-pop stars released a choreography version of its "Easy" music video Tuesday.

Advertisement

The new video showcases the "Easy" choreography as the members of Le Sserafilm perform inside a church.

The original "Easy" music video features religious imagery and was released last week alongside Le Sserafim's EP of the same name.

Easy also features the songs "Good Bones," "Swan Song," "Smart" and "We Got So Much."

The EP is Le Sserafim's first release since the single "Perfect Night," which the group recorded for the video game Overwatch 2.

Le Sserafim consists of Yunjin, Sakura, Chaewon, Kazuha and Eunchae.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Willie Nelson recruits Bob Dylan for 'Outlaw Music Festival' tour
Music // 2 hours ago
Willie Nelson recruits Bob Dylan for 'Outlaw Music Festival' tour
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Willie Nelson will perform with Bob Dylan, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, John Mellencamp and other artists on his "Outlaw Music Festival Tour."
PJ Harvey to embark on first North American tour in 7 years
Music // 1 day ago
PJ Harvey to embark on first North American tour in 7 years
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- PJ Harvey announced a new North American tour and released a music video for the song "Seem an I" starring Ruth Wilson.
J-Hope shares 'Hope on the Street Vol. 1' highlight medley
Music // 1 day ago
J-Hope shares 'Hope on the Street Vol. 1' highlight medley
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member J-Hope released a preview of his special album "Hope on the Street Vol. 1."
The National, The War on Drugs announce 'Zen Diagram' tour
Music // 1 day ago
The National, The War on Drugs announce 'Zen Diagram' tour
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The National and The War on Drugs will perform across North America on the "Zen Diagram" tour.
Kanye West's 'Vultures 1' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Kanye West's 'Vultures 1' tops U.S. album chart
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- "Vultures 1" -- rapper Kanye West's collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign -- is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Twice releases 'With You-th' EP, 'One Spark' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Twice releases 'With You-th' EP, 'One Spark' music video
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice released the EP "With You-th" and a music video for the song "One Spark."
Justin Timberlake releases 'Drown' single, adds tour dates
Music // 4 days ago
Justin Timberlake releases 'Drown' single, adds tour dates
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Justin Timberlake released the single "Drown" and added new dates to his "Forget Tomorrow" world tour.
Dolly Parton congratulates Beyonce on No. 1 country music single
Music // 4 days ago
Dolly Parton congratulates Beyonce on No. 1 country music single
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton showed her support for Beyoncé after "Texas Hold 'Em" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country chart.
Linkin Park to release 'Papercuts' greatest hits album
Music // 4 days ago
Linkin Park to release 'Papercuts' greatest hits album
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Linkin Park announced the album "Papercuts," a career-spanning collection of singles from 2000 to 2023.
SZA releases 'Saturn,' her first song of 2024
Music // 4 days ago
SZA releases 'Saturn,' her first song of 2024
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- SZA released the single "Saturn" and four other versions of the song.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Zendaya wears cutout dress at 'Dune: Part Two' premiere
Zendaya wears cutout dress at 'Dune: Part Two' premiere
'Port Charles,' '90210' actor David Gail died of complications from drug intoxication
'Port Charles,' '90210' actor David Gail died of complications from drug intoxication
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence franchise film 'Bad Boys 4' to open 1 week earlier
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence franchise film 'Bad Boys 4' to open 1 week earlier
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
President Joe Biden to appear on tonight's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
President Joe Biden to appear on tonight's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement