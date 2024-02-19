Le Sserafim released the EP "Easy" and a music video for its song of the same name. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Le Sserafim is back with new music. The K-pop stars released the EP Easy and a music video for their song of the same name on Monday.

The "Easy" video shows the members of Le Sserafim perform inside a church and features religious imagery, including a recreation of the Pietà statue and stigmata.

Easy also feature the songs "Good Bones," "Swan Song," "Smart" and "We Got So Much."

Le Sserafim said in an interview with USA Today that Easy explores confidence through vulnerability.

"Up until now, I think we've pushed forward the message that 'I'm fearless.' I think with this album, we get to be a little more transparent about the process of getting to that stage," Yunjin said.

"We all have our doubts and insecurities but I think by accepting those things, and also talking about those things, it elevates and strengthens and empowers our message as being fearless," she later added.

Easy marks Le Sserafim's first release since the single "Perfect Night," released in October 2023 for the video game Overwatch 2.

Le Sserafim consists of Yunjin, Sakura, Chaewon, Kazuha and Eunchae. The group made its debut in 2022.