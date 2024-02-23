Trending
Feb. 23, 2024 / 1:04 PM

Twice releases 'With You-th' EP, 'One Spark' music video

By Annie Martin
Twice released the EP "With You-th" and a music video for the song "One Spark." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released the EP With You-th and a music video for the song "One Spark" on Friday.

The "One Spark" video shows the members of Twice perform and celebrate in a room filled with chandeliers.

With You-th also features the songs "I Got You," "Rush," "New New," "Bloom" and "You Get Me." Twice released a music video for "I Got You" earlier this month.

In a cover story for Today, Twice member Dahyun said all of the members "contributed to this album, whether it was deciding on the costume or the music videos and other concepts for the album."

Twice performed "I Got You" and "One Spark" on Friday's episode of Today.

Twice thanked its fans, known as ONCE, on social media and said performing on Today was a "surreal experience."

"We were so thrilled to perform and talk about our new album, 'With YOU-th,'" the group wrote. "ONCE! We couldn't have done this without your infinite love and support."

With You-th marks Twice's first EP since Ready to Be in March 2023.

The group consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu.

