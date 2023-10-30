Le Sserafim performed "Perfect Night," a song for the video game "Overwatch 2," on "Today." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Le Sserafim took to the stage on Today. The K-pop stars performed their new song "Perfect Night" during Monday's episode of the NBC morning talk show. Advertisement

The performance on Today with Hoda & Jenna marked Le Sserafim's U.S. TV debut.

our girls are slaying @le_sserafim pic.twitter.com/i4Chd14lvY— TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) October 30, 2023

Le Sserafilm released "Perfect Night" last week for the video game Overwatch 2. The song is the game's first-ever musical artist collaboration.

The "Perfect Night" music video features the members of Le Sserafim and the animated Overwatch 2 characters D.Va, Brigitte, Tracer, Sombra and Kiriko.

there's no better feeling in the whole wide world than starting our week with @le_sserafim ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/wvyNGTxgex— TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) October 30, 2023

In an interview with Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Le Sserafim member Yunjin said it was "an absolute dream" to return to New York City. Yunjin grew up in New York but the trip marked the other members' first visit to the city.

Advertisement We're so thrilled @le_sserafim just made their U.S. TV debut this morning on our show! (and they ate it up!!!✨) pic.twitter.com/JVvYpmySfj— TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) October 30, 2023

Le Sserafim consists of Yunjin, Sakura, Chaewon, Kazuha and Eunchae. The group made its debut in 2022.