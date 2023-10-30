Trending
Oct. 30, 2023

Le Sserafim performs 'Perfect Night' on 'Today'

By Annie Martin
Le Sserafim performed "Perfect Night," a song for the video game "Overwatch 2," on "Today." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Le Sserafim took to the stage on Today.

The K-pop stars performed their new song "Perfect Night" during Monday's episode of the NBC morning talk show.

The performance on Today with Hoda & Jenna marked Le Sserafim's U.S. TV debut.

Le Sserafilm released "Perfect Night" last week for the video game Overwatch 2. The song is the game's first-ever musical artist collaboration.

The "Perfect Night" music video features the members of Le Sserafim and the animated Overwatch 2 characters D.Va, Brigitte, Tracer, Sombra and Kiriko.

In an interview with Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Le Sserafim member Yunjin said it was "an absolute dream" to return to New York City. Yunjin grew up in New York but the trip marked the other members' first visit to the city.

Le Sserafim consists of Yunjin, Sakura, Chaewon, Kazuha and Eunchae. The group made its debut in 2022.

