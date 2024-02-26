Trending
Music
Feb. 26, 2024 / 11:59 AM

J-Hope shares 'Hope on the Street Vol. 1' highlight medley

By Annie Martin
J-Hope released a preview of his special album "Hope on the Street Vol. 1." File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper J-Hope is teasing his new solo album.

The K-pop star and member of the boy band BTS released a preview of his special album J-Hope on the Street Vol. 1 on Monday.

The highlight medley features clips from the album's six tracks: "On the Street (Solo Version)," "I Wonder..." with Jungkook, "Lock/Unlock" with Benny Blanco and Nile Rodgers, "I Don't Know" with Le Sserafim's Yunjin, "What If... (Dance Mix)" with Jinbo the SuperFreak, and "Neuron" with Gaeko and Yoonmirae.

Hope on the Street Vol. 1 is a follow-up to J-Hope's 2022 debut solo album, Jack in the Box. The singer will release the new album March 29.

In addition to the new album, J-Hope will star in Hope on the Street, a new docuseries that will premiere March 28 on Prime Video.

Hope on the Street highlights J-Hope's love for dancing as he explores Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York and Gwangju with his former instructor Boogaloo Kin and meets inspiring streets dancers along the way.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

