Trending
Advertisement
Music
Feb. 22, 2024 / 1:53 PM

IU recruits Tang Wei for 'Shh..' music video

By Annie Martin

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- South Korean singer IU is back with a new music video.

The K-pop star released a video for the song "Shh.." on Thursday. The track features NewJeans member Hyein and Wonsun Joe, along with narration by Patti Kim.

Advertisement

The "Shh.." video stars IU and Chinese actress Tang Wei, known for the films Lust, Caution and Decision to Leave. The pair play a mother and daughter connected across time by a secret.

"Shh.." appears on IU's latest EP The Winning, released alongside her "Shopper" music video Tuesday.

The Winning also features the songs "Holssi," "Love Wins All" and "I Stan U." IU released a music video for "Holssi" last week.

The Winning is IU's first EP since Pieces in December 2021.

In addition to her new music, IU will star in the Netflix K-drama When Life Gives You Tangerines.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Diane Warren to be honored by Songwriters Hall of Fame
Music // 2 hours ago
Diane Warren to be honored by Songwriters Hall of Fame
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Diane Warren will receive the Johnny Mercer Award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in June.
Jelly Roll announces 'Beautifully Broken' tour
Music // 2 hours ago
Jelly Roll announces 'Beautifully Broken' tour
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Jelly Roll will perform across North America on a new tour featuring Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay.
Machine Gun Kelly addresses Megan Fox miscarriage in 'Don't Let Me Go' song
Music // 3 hours ago
Machine Gun Kelly addresses Megan Fox miscarriage in 'Don't Let Me Go' song
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly released the vulnerable new song "Don't Let Me Go," his first single of 2024.
Twice shares 'One Spark' music video teaser
Music // 23 hours ago
Twice shares 'One Spark' music video teaser
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice teased its music video for "One Spark," a single from its forthcoming EP, "With You-th."
Kylie Cantrall releases 'Elastic' single
Music // 1 day ago
Kylie Cantrall releases 'Elastic' single
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Kylie Cantrall released the single "Elastic" on Wednesday. The pop song is about dating woes.
Jennifer Lopez leaves abusive relationship in 'Rebound' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Jennifer Lopez leaves abusive relationship in 'Rebound' music video
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez released a music video for "Rebound," a song from her album "This is Me...Now."
IU releases 'The Winning' EP, 'Shopper' music video
Music // 2 days ago
IU releases 'The Winning' EP, 'Shopper' music video
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop star IU released the EP "The Winning" and a music video for the song "Shopper."
Dan + Shay announce 'Heartbreak on the Map' tour
Music // 2 days ago
Dan + Shay announce 'Heartbreak on the Map' tour
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Country music duo Dan + Shay will perform across North America on a new tour featuring Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe.
Le Sserafim returns with 'Easy' EP, music video
Music // 3 days ago
Le Sserafim returns with 'Easy' EP, music video
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop group Le Sserafim released the EP "Easy" and a music video for its song of the same name.
Roots Picnic: Jill Scott, Lil Wayne, Nas among performers
Music // 3 days ago
Roots Picnic: Jill Scott, Lil Wayne, Nas among performers
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Jill Scott, Lil Wayne, Nas, Gunna, Victoria Monét and other artists will take the stage at Roots Picnic music festival.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Melissa Rauch: Brent Spiner 'Night Court' return like 'time machine'
Melissa Rauch: Brent Spiner 'Night Court' return like 'time machine'
Linda Hamilton finally at peace with her 'badass' reputation
Linda Hamilton finally at peace with her 'badass' reputation
New 'Avatar' star felt pressure to please original 'Last Airbender' fans
New 'Avatar' star felt pressure to please original 'Last Airbender' fans
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' reunion begins Feb. 28
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' reunion begins Feb. 28
Kyle Richards has 'no idea' who leaked Mauricio Umansky split
Kyle Richards has 'no idea' who leaked Mauricio Umansky split
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement