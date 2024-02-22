Feb. 22 (UPI) -- South Korean singer IU is back with a new music video.

The K-pop star released a video for the song "Shh.." on Thursday. The track features NewJeans member Hyein and Wonsun Joe, along with narration by Patti Kim.

The "Shh.." video stars IU and Chinese actress Tang Wei, known for the films Lust, Caution and Decision to Leave. The pair play a mother and daughter connected across time by a secret.

"Shh.." appears on IU's latest EP The Winning, released alongside her "Shopper" music video Tuesday.

The Winning also features the songs "Holssi," "Love Wins All" and "I Stan U." IU released a music video for "Holssi" last week.

The Winning is IU's first EP since Pieces in December 2021.

In addition to her new music, IU will star in the Netflix K-drama When Life Gives You Tangerines.