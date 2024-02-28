"Parasyte: The Grey," a South Korean series based on the Japanese manga, is coming to Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Parasyte: The Grey is coming to Netflix in April. Netflix shared a poster and premiere date, April 5, for the sci-fi thriller Tuesday. Advertisement

Parasyte: The Grey is a South Korean series based on the best-selling Japanese manga by Hitoshi Iwaaki.

The adaptation imagines what would happen if parasitic life-forms infiltrated Korea, charting its own course while maintaining "the imaginative world and profound message" of the original manga.

The show follows Su-in (Jeon So-nee), a woman grappling with "her newfound coexistence with a parasite," and also follows the efforts of "Team Grey," a group dedicated to fighting the parasites.

Additional cast members include Koo Kyo-hwan, Lee Jung-hyun, Kwon Hae-hyo and Kim In-kwon.

Parasyte: the Grey hails from Train to Busan director and Hellbound creator Yeon Sang-ho.

"I am most excited that this is 'a new story'; while I am the author of the original manga, I could also be a member of the audience that experiences thrill and awe," Iwaaki said in a press release."I believe that this 'new story' taking place in a different location will lead us into a world beyond my imagination."

"In my twenties, 'Parasyte' was a staple for those of us who were passionate about manga and animation," Yeon added. "Having the opportunity to build upon it and create something new is not only a great honor, but also a dream come true from my younger years."

Advertisement

Yeon's Hellbound will return for a second season on Netflix this year.