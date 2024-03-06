Breaking News
Nikki Haley suspends presidential campaign
TV
March 6, 2024 / 10:13 AM

Steve Martin looks back in trailer for Apple TV+ documentary

By Annie Martin
"Steve! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces," a documentary about actor and comedian Steve Martin, is coming to Apple TV+. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | "Steve! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces," a documentary about actor and comedian Steve Martin, is coming to Apple TV+. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing the new documentary Steve! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the two-part documentary Wednesday featuring actor and comedian Steve Martin, 78.

Steve! (martin) explores Martin's life and career from two distinct points of view: "Then," which chronicles his early struggles and meteoric rise to revolutionize stand-up before walking away at 35, and "Now," which focuses on the present day, with Martin in the golden years of his career.

The documentary features never-before-seen footage and raw insights into Martin's personal and professional trials and triumphs.

Fellow comedian Jerry Seinfeld had nothing but praise for Martin in the trailer.

"This guy was getting people so happy," Seinfeld said. "He's the most idolized comedian ever."

Martin himself reflects on how, "My whole life is backwards. How did I go from riddled with anxiety in my 30s, to to 75 and really happy?"

Steve! (martin) hails from A24 and Tremolo Productions and is directed and produced by Morgan Neville.

The documentary also features appearances by Finn Wittrock, Martin Short, Tina Fey, Eric Idle, Diane Keaton and Selena Gomez.

Steve! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces premieres March 29 on Apple TV+.

