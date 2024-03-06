Janelle and Kody Brown mourn death of son Garrison: 'Our beautiful boy'

March 6 (UPI) -- Janelle Brown and Kody Brown are mourning the death of their son Garrison.

The Sister Wives stars and former spouses paid tribute to their son, born Robert Garrison Brown, on Tuesday following his death at age 25.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle wrote on Instagram. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Garrison died Tuesday at his home in Flagstaff, Ariz. Police said in a statement to Variety that Garrison died "as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Flagstaff police told People that Garrison's brother Gabriel, 22, was the one to find him dead.

"At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating," Lt. Charles M. Hernandez II of the Flagstaff Police Department said.

Garrison and his family came to fame on Sister Wives, which premiered on TLC in 2010. The show follows Kody Brown, a polygamist who was married to Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown.

"We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown," a rep for TLC said in a statement. "We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time."

Kody and Christine split in 2021 after 25 years together, while Janelle and Meri both confirmed their separation from Kody in 2022.

Meri Brown honored Garrison in a post Tuesday, writing, "Garrison, you are loved and will be missed!"