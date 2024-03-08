Trending
March 8, 2024 / 9:12 AM

Ariana Grande releases 'Eternal Sunshine,' first album in three years

By Annie Martin
Ariana Grande released the album "Eternal Sunshine" and a music video for "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Ariana Grande released the album "Eternal Sunshine" and a music video for "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande is back with new music.

The 30-year-old singer and actress released her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, on Friday.

Eternal Sunshine marks Grande's first full-length album in more than three years, since her 2020 album, Positions.

The album is her first since her divorce from Dalton Gomez and her new relationship with Ethan Slater.

Eternal Sunshine features 12 tracks: "Intro (End of the World)," "Bye," "Don't Wanna Break Up Again," "Saturn Returns Interlude," "Eternal Sunshine," "Supernatural," "True Story," "The Boy is Mine," "Yes, And?," "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)," "I Wish I Hated You," "Imperfect for You" and "Ordinary Things" featuring Nonna.

Grande will release a music video for "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" Friday at 10 a.m. EST.

Grande will perform as the musical guest Saturday on Saturday Night Live.

In addition to her new music, Grande will star with Slater in Wicked, an upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical and Gregory Maguire novel.

Ariana Grande turns 30: a look back

Ariana Grande arrives for Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 31, 2012. Grande starred in multiple Nickelodeon shows, including "Victorious" and "Sam & Cat." Photo by Jonathan Alcorn/UPI | License Photo

