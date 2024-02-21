Sydney Sweeney, Ariana Grande to appear on 'SNL' in March

1 of 4 | Sydney Sweeney will host the March 2 episode of "Saturday Night Live." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Sydney Sweeney and Ariana Grande will appear in new episodes of Saturday Night Live in March. NBC announced in a press release Tuesday that Sweeney will make her hosting debut on the late-night sketch comedy series March 2. Advertisement

Sweeney is an actress known for the HBO series Euphoria and The White Lotus. She also recently starred in the films Anyone but You and Madame Web.

March 2 and March 9! pic.twitter.com/CYZVslIr3u— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 20, 2024

Country music singer Kacey Musgraves will appear as musical guest for the third time.

The recording artist will release her sixth studio album, Deeper Well, on March 15.

In addition, Josh Brolin will host SNL on March 9, marking his third time hosting the show.

The actor stars in the upcoming film Dune: Part Two, which opens in theaters March 1.

Ariana Grande will appear as musical guest for the third time.

The singer and actress will release her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, on March 8.

Advertisement

NBC previously announced that actor and comedian Shane Gillis will host the Feb. 24 episode of SNL, with 21 Savage to appear as musical guest.