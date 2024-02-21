Ewen MacIntosh, actor who played Keith in 'The Office,' dies at 50

Ewen MacIntosh recently died at age 50. Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Office actor Ewen MacIntosh has died. MacIntosh, who played Keith Bishop, aka "Big Keith," in the British version of The Office, recently died at age 50. Advertisement

"With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh. His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home," his talent agency, JustRight Management, said in a statement Wednesday to Deadline.

MacIntosh's cause of death was not shared.

Ricky Gervais, who co-created The Office and starred with MacIntosh on the show, paid tribute to the actor on social media.

"Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP," Gervais wrote.

British channel Gold, which often runs repeats of The Office, also mourned MacIntosh's death.

"We at Gold are saddened to hear that Ewen MacIntosh has passed away at the age of 50. We loved him as Keith in The Office and were lucky enough to work with him over the years on the channel. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at such a difficult time," the network said.

MacIntosh's Keith was central in such episodes as "Appraisals," which aired in 2002.