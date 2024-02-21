Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 21, 2024 / 9:37 AM

Ewen MacIntosh, actor who played Keith in 'The Office,' dies at 50

By Annie Martin
Ewen MacIntosh recently died at age 50. Photo courtesy of Pixnio
Ewen MacIntosh recently died at age 50. Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Office actor Ewen MacIntosh has died.

MacIntosh, who played Keith Bishop, aka "Big Keith," in the British version of The Office, recently died at age 50.

Advertisement

"With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh. His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home," his talent agency, JustRight Management, said in a statement Wednesday to Deadline.

MacIntosh's cause of death was not shared.

Ricky Gervais, who co-created The Office and starred with MacIntosh on the show, paid tribute to the actor on social media.

"Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP," Gervais wrote.

British channel Gold, which often runs repeats of The Office, also mourned MacIntosh's death.

Advertisement

"We at Gold are saddened to hear that Ewen MacIntosh has passed away at the age of 50. We loved him as Keith in The Office and were lucky enough to work with him over the years on the channel. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at such a difficult time," the network said.

MacIntosh's Keith was central in such episodes as "Appraisals," which aired in 2002.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sydney Sweeney, Ariana Grande to appear on 'SNL' in March
TV // 42 minutes ago
Sydney Sweeney, Ariana Grande to appear on 'SNL' in March
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Sydney Sweeney and Josh Brolin will host March episodes of "Saturday Night Live," with Kacey Musgraves and Ariana Grande to perform as musical guests.
Tom Moutchi felt responsibility in playing 'Criminal Record' prison inmate
TV // 3 hours ago
Tom Moutchi felt responsibility in playing 'Criminal Record' prison inmate
NEW YORK, Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Tom Moutchi says Errol Mathis, the possibly wrongly convicted murderer he plays in "Criminal Record," is "emotionally constipated" because he is stuck in a position in which he cannot move forward in his life.
'Constellation' roles lingered with Noomi Rapace, Jonathan Banks
TV // 4 hours ago
'Constellation' roles lingered with Noomi Rapace, Jonathan Banks
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks describe how their roles in the sci-fi drama "Constellation," premiering Wednesday on Apple TV+, stayed with them after they wrapped.
Quinta Brunson: 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 scenes inspired by mother
TV // 5 hours ago
Quinta Brunson: 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 scenes inspired by mother
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21 (UPI) -- "Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson tells reporters about scenes from the show inspired by her teacher mother.
Linda Hamilton finally at peace with her 'badass' reputation
TV // 5 hours ago
Linda Hamilton finally at peace with her 'badass' reputation
NEW YORK, Feb. 21 (UPI) -- "The Terminator" icon Linda Hamilton told UPI that after four decades of being associated with the sci-fi franchise, she is at peace with her reputation for playing world-saving heroines.
Giancarlo Esposito trades mystery bag in 'Parish'
TV // 18 hours ago
Giancarlo Esposito trades mystery bag in 'Parish'
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- AMC announced a March 31 premiere for "Parish" and released a clip of Giancarlo Esposito in the new crime drama Tuesday.
Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph voice true selves in 'Second Best Hospital'
TV // 21 hours ago
Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph voice true selves in 'Second Best Hospital'
NEW YORK, Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph lend their voices to members of the medical staff in "The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy" because the new adult animated series is unique and hilarious.
Jon Stewart draws 3 million viewers with 'Daily Show' return
TV // 23 hours ago
Jon Stewart draws 3 million viewers with 'Daily Show' return
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Over 3 million viewers tuned in Feb. 12 to watch Jon Stewart host "The Daily Show."
'Pokemon Concierge': Netflix orders new episodes of animated series
TV // 1 day ago
'Pokemon Concierge': Netflix orders new episodes of animated series
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- More episodes of stop-motion animated series "Pokémon Concierge" are in production at Netflix.
Melissa Rauch: Brent Spiner 'Night Court' return like 'time machine'
TV // 1 day ago
Melissa Rauch: Brent Spiner 'Night Court' return like 'time machine'
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Melissa Rauch, Nyambi Nyambi and India de Beaufort discuss upcoming episodes of "Night Court," airing Tuesdays on NBC.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Melissa Rauch: Brent Spiner 'Night Court' return like 'time machine'
Melissa Rauch: Brent Spiner 'Night Court' return like 'time machine'
'Young Royals' documentary to premiere alongside series finale
'Young Royals' documentary to premiere alongside series finale
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi get close in photo on her 20th birthday
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi get close in photo on her 20th birthday
Alan Ritchson finds heroism in story of struggling dad in 'Ordinary Angels'
Alan Ritchson finds heroism in story of struggling dad in 'Ordinary Angels'
'Barbie,' 'Grey's Anatomy,' Taylor Swift win big at People's Choice Awards
'Barbie,' 'Grey's Anatomy,' Taylor Swift win big at People's Choice Awards
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement