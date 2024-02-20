Trending
Feb. 20, 2024 / 9:29 AM

'The Tearsmith' teaser brings Erin Doom novel to life

By Annie Martin

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Tearsmith.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the Italian romantic drama Tuesday.

The Tearsmith is based on the Erin Doom novel of the same name. Simone Baldassari and Caterina Ferioli star as Rigel and Nica, two orphans who are taken in by the same family.

"Sometimes our greatest fear is accepting that someone can honestly love us for who we are. Nica and Rigel are ready to find it out together," an official description reads.

The Tearsmith premieres April 4 on Netflix.

