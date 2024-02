1 of 3 | Over 3 million viewers tuned in Feb. 12 to watch Jon Stewart host "The Daily Show." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Jon Stewart drew over 3 million viewers with his return to The Daily Show. Comedy Central said in a press release Tuesday that 3.06 million total viewers tuned in across the night Feb. 12 to watch Stewart host the late-night talk show. Advertisement

The Daily Show was the No. 1 cable show in extended prime and No. 1 in late night across broadcast and cable, inclusive of simulcast.

1.7 million viewers watched the episode on Comedy Central, making it the show's biggest linear premiere audience since 2017. The episode was also the most watched Daily Show telecast ever on Paramount+.

Stewart, 61, left The Daily Show in 2015 after 16 years as host. Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios announced in January that Stewart will host the show again Mondays through 2025.

During his return Feb. 12, Stewart said he's "excited to be back" and poked fun at President Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

The Daily Show will continue to have a rotating cast of guest hosts Tuesday-Thursday. Stewart's successor, Trevor Noah, left the show in 2022.