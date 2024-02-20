1 of 5 | Cate Blanchett plays Lilith in the "Borderlands" movie. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Gearbox Software is teasing the Borderlands movie. The video game developer shared first-look photos for the upcoming sci-fi action comedy Tuesday. Advertisement

Borderlands is based on the Gearbox video game series of the same name. The film adaptation is written by Eli Roth and Joe Crombie and directed by Roth.

In the new movie, treasure hunter Lilith (Cate Blanchett) returns to her home planet of Pandora to search for the missing daughter of Atlas (Édgar Ramírez).

Lilith teams up with a group of misfits -- Roland (Kevin Hart), Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Claptrap (Jack Black) -- to find the girl.

One of the photos shows Lilith, Roland, Tiny Tina, Krieg, Tannis and Claptrap group up together as they gaze into a pit, while another photo showcases Lilith.

Borderlands opens in theaters Aug. 9.

The original Borderlands video game was released in 2009 and was followed by the sequels Borderlands 2 (2012) and Borderlands 3 (2019).

The series also features the spinoffs Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel (2014) and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (2022), and is one of the most successful video game franchises of all time.