Feb. 20, 2024 / 9:41 AM

'Pokemon Concierge': Netflix orders new episodes of animated series

By Annie Martin
More episodes of stop-motion animated series "Pokémon Concierge" are in production at Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Netflix is developing new episodes of Pokémon Concierge.

The streaming service said Monday that more episodes of the stop-motion animated series are now in production.

Pokémon Concierge is a collaboration between Netflix and The Pokémon Company and directed by Iku Ogawa. The show debuted with four episodes in December.

Pokémon Concierge follows Haru, a concierge at the tropical Pokémon Resort, who does her best to make Psyduck, Pikachu, Eevee and other Pokémon guests happy, comfortable and relaxed during their stay.

"I am happy to let you know that we are now working on the new episodes for 'Pokémon Concierge,'" Ogawa said in a statement to Variety. "Life at the Pokémon Resort continues. Please look forward to it! Let's see which Pokémon will come visit as a guest this time!"

The English voice cast includes Karen Fukuhara, Imani Hakim, Josh Keaton and Lori Alan, while the Japanese voice cast features Non, Fairouz Ai, Okuno Eita and Takemura Yoshiko.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the new episodes.

