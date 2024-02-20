Sam Mendes to direct Beatles film series

Sam Mendes will direct four biopics told from the perspectives of Beatles members Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Sam Mendes has a Beatles film series in the works. Deadline reported Tuesday that Mendes will direct four separate biopics told from the perspectives of Beatles members Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

Mendes is developing the films with his Neal Street Productions and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The project marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and the Beatles -- McCartney, Starr and the families of Lennon and Harrison -- have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film.

The upcoming biopics will tell interconnected stories from each band member's point of view, recounting "the astonishing story of the greatest band in history," according to Variety.

"I'm honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies," Mendes said in a statement.

"We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling, and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time," producer Pippa Harris added. "To have The Beatles' and Apple Corps' blessing to do this is an immense privilege."

The Hollywood Reporter said Sony will finance and distribute the film series worldwide in theaters in 2027. Release dates have yet to be announced.

Mendes is known for directing such films as American Beauty, 1917 and the James Bond films Skyfall and Spectre.

