Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 20, 2024 / 10:20 AM

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi get close in photo on her 20th birthday

By Annie Martin
Millie Bobby Brown (R) spent her 20th birthday with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
1 of 4 | Millie Bobby Brown (R) spent her 20th birthday with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Millie Bobby Brown is celebrating her 20th birthday.

Her fiancé, actor Jake Bongiovi, marked the occasion Monday by sharing a tribute to Brown on Instagram.

Advertisement

Bongiovi, the son of singer and musician Jon Bon Jovi, posted a photo that shows Brown smiling as Bongiovi embraces and kisses her.

"Happy birthday my beautiful fiancé," he captioned the post. "I love you so much. Big year ahead."

Brown and Bongiovi spent Brown's birthday in New York City. The couple were spotted holding hands as they grabbed coffee together Monday morning in Manhattan, according to People.

Advertisement

Brown and Bongiovi made their relationship Instagram official in 2021 and announced their engagement in April 2023.

The actress told Women's Wear Daily in August that wedding planning was underway, saying, "it's so fun and it's such an exciting time in my life."

Brown plays Eleven on the Netflix series Stranger Things and will also star in the upcoming film Damsel.

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown turns 20

Left to right, "Stranger Things" actors Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Millie Bobby Brown arrive for the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 18, 2016. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sam Mendes to direct Beatles film series
Movies // 10 minutes ago
Sam Mendes to direct Beatles film series
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Sam Mendes will direct four biopics told from the perspectives of Beatles members Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.
Dan + Shay announce 'Heartbreak on the Map' tour
Music // 29 minutes ago
Dan + Shay announce 'Heartbreak on the Map' tour
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Country music duo Dan + Shay will perform across North America on a new tour featuring Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe.
Jon Stewart draws 3 million viewers with 'Daily Show' return
TV // 53 minutes ago
Jon Stewart draws 3 million viewers with 'Daily Show' return
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Over 3 million viewers tuned in Feb. 12 to watch Jon Stewart host "The Daily Show."
'Pokemon Concierge': Netflix orders new episodes of animated series
TV // 2 hours ago
'Pokemon Concierge': Netflix orders new episodes of animated series
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- More episodes of stop-motion animated series "Pokémon Concierge" are in production at Netflix.
'The Tearsmith' teaser brings Erin Doom novel to life
Movies // 2 hours ago
'The Tearsmith' teaser brings Erin Doom novel to life
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- "The Tearsmith," a new film starring Simone Baldassari and Caterina Ferioli, is coming to Netflix.
Melissa Rauch: Brent Spiner 'Night Court' return like 'time machine'
TV // 6 hours ago
Melissa Rauch: Brent Spiner 'Night Court' return like 'time machine'
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Melissa Rauch, Nyambi Nyambi and India de Beaufort discuss upcoming episodes of "Night Court," airing Tuesdays on NBC.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 20: Trevor Noah, Olivia Rodrigo
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 20: Trevor Noah, Olivia Rodrigo
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Comedian Trevor Noah turns 40 and singer Olivia Rodrigo turns 21, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 20.
Oscar nominated 'Nimona' free to watch on YouTube
Movies // 16 hours ago
Oscar nominated 'Nimona' free to watch on YouTube
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix released the full film "Nimona" on YouTube Monday.
Le Sserafim returns with 'Easy' EP, music video
Music // 22 hours ago
Le Sserafim returns with 'Easy' EP, music video
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop group Le Sserafim released the EP "Easy" and a music video for its song of the same name.
Roots Picnic: Jill Scott, Lil Wayne, Nas among performers
Music // 23 hours ago
Roots Picnic: Jill Scott, Lil Wayne, Nas among performers
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Jill Scott, Lil Wayne, Nas, Gunna, Victoria Monét and other artists will take the stage at Roots Picnic music festival.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Melissa Rauch: Brent Spiner 'Night Court' return like 'time machine'
Melissa Rauch: Brent Spiner 'Night Court' return like 'time machine'
'Barbie,' 'Grey's Anatomy,' Taylor Swift win big at People's Choice Awards
'Barbie,' 'Grey's Anatomy,' Taylor Swift win big at People's Choice Awards
Rooney Mara expecting second child with Joaquin Phoenix
Rooney Mara expecting second child with Joaquin Phoenix
Chrishell Stause, G Flip among couples at People's Choice Awards
Chrishell Stause, G Flip among couples at People's Choice Awards
Famous birthdays for Feb. 20: Trevor Noah, Olivia Rodrigo
Famous birthdays for Feb. 20: Trevor Noah, Olivia Rodrigo
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement