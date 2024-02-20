1 of 4 | Millie Bobby Brown (R) spent her 20th birthday with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Millie Bobby Brown is celebrating her 20th birthday. Her fiancé, actor Jake Bongiovi, marked the occasion Monday by sharing a tribute to Brown on Instagram. Advertisement

Bongiovi, the son of singer and musician Jon Bon Jovi, posted a photo that shows Brown smiling as Bongiovi embraces and kisses her.

"Happy birthday my beautiful fiancé," he captioned the post. "I love you so much. Big year ahead."

Brown and Bongiovi spent Brown's birthday in New York City. The couple were spotted holding hands as they grabbed coffee together Monday morning in Manhattan, according to People.

Brown and Bongiovi made their relationship Instagram official in 2021 and announced their engagement in April 2023.

The actress told Women's Wear Daily in August that wedding planning was underway, saying, "it's so fun and it's such an exciting time in my life."

Brown plays Eleven on the Netflix series Stranger Things and will also star in the upcoming film Damsel.

