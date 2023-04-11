1/5

Millie Bobby Brown seemingly announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi appear to be engaged. Brown, 19, seemingly announced her engagement to Bongiovi, 20, in a post Tuesday on Instagram. Advertisement

Brown, an actress known for the Netflix series Stranger Things, shared a photo of herself and Bongiovi laughing as he embraces her from behind. Brown appears to be wearing an engagement ring on her left hand.

"I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," she captioned the post, quoting the Taylor Swift song "Lover."

Brown's Stranger Things co-star Cara Buono and actress Hannah Dodd were among those to congratulate Brown in the comments.

"Beautiful! So happy for you," Buono wrote.

"Congrats guys!" Dodd said.

Bongiovi, the son of singer Bon Jovi, posted other photos with Brown on his own account.

"Forever," he wrote alongside a white heart emoji.

Brown and Bongiovi made their relationship Instagram official in November 2021 and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the BAFTA Film Awards in March. The couple attended the New York premiere of Brown's film Enola Holmes 2 in October.

Brown is known for playing Eleven on Stranger Things, which will return for a fifth and final season on Netflix.