Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 11, 2023 / 9:45 AM

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi appear to be engaged

By Annie Martin
1/5
Millie Bobby Brown seemingly announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
Millie Bobby Brown seemingly announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi appear to be engaged.

Brown, 19, seemingly announced her engagement to Bongiovi, 20, in a post Tuesday on Instagram.

Advertisement

Brown, an actress known for the Netflix series Stranger Things, shared a photo of herself and Bongiovi laughing as he embraces her from behind. Brown appears to be wearing an engagement ring on her left hand.

"I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," she captioned the post, quoting the Taylor Swift song "Lover."

Brown's Stranger Things co-star Cara Buono and actress Hannah Dodd were among those to congratulate Brown in the comments.

Advertisement

"Beautiful! So happy for you," Buono wrote.

"Congrats guys!" Dodd said.

Bongiovi, the son of singer Bon Jovi, posted other photos with Brown on his own account.

"Forever," he wrote alongside a white heart emoji.

Brown and Bongiovi made their relationship Instagram official in November 2021 and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the BAFTA Film Awards in March. The couple attended the New York premiere of Brown's film Enola Holmes 2 in October.

Brown is known for playing Eleven on Stranger Things, which will return for a fifth and final season on Netflix.

Read More

Keshia Knight Pulliam announces son's birth on her 44th birthday LaTocha Scott says she 'never left' girl group Xscape 'The Mother': Jennifer Lopez is armed in posters for Netflix action drama What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Bella Ramsey, Jodie Whittaker to star in Season 2 of BBC's 'Time'
TV // 1 hour ago
Bella Ramsey, Jodie Whittaker to star in Season 2 of BBC's 'Time'
April 11 (UPI) -- Bella Ramsey, Jodie Whittaker, Tamara Lawrance and Siobhan Finneran will star in Season 2 of Jimmy McGovern's award-winning drama "Time."
Famous birthdays for April 11: Joss Stone, Milly Alcock
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 11: Joss Stone, Milly Alcock
April 11 (UPI) -- Singer Joss Stone turns 35 and actor Milly Alcock turns 23, among the famous birthdays for April 11.
Movie review: 'Renfield' matches Nicolas Cage intensity with satire, gore
Movies // 8 hours ago
Movie review: 'Renfield' matches Nicolas Cage intensity with satire, gore
LOS ANGELES, April 11 (UPI) -- Nicolas Cage delivers his wild and menacing take on Dracula in "Renfield," in theaters Friday, in a film that satirizes both horror movies and relationship comedies.
Movie review: 'Beau is Afraid' a thrilling odyssey through anxiety
Movies // 11 hours ago
Movie review: 'Beau is Afraid' a thrilling odyssey through anxiety
LOS ANGELES, April 10 (UPI) -- "Beau is Afraid," in theaters Friday, captures the surreal feeling of anxiety with enough ambiguity to let the audience interpret the main character's journey.
Michelle Obama to return to 'Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon' on April 19
TV // 18 hours ago
Michelle Obama to return to 'Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon' on April 19
April 10 (UPI) -- Michelle Obama will make her sixth appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Kard return with 'Without You' single, music video
Music // 19 hours ago
Kard return with 'Without You' single, music video
April 10 (UPI) -- K-pop group Kard released a single and music video for "Without You," their first song of 2023.
The Linda Lindas release 'Too Many Things' single
Music // 19 hours ago
The Linda Lindas release 'Too Many Things' single
April 10 (UPI) -- The teen punk band, The Linda Lindas, release a new single, "Too Many Things," ahead of their Coachella appearance.
'Bupkis': Machine Gun Kelly, Steve Buscemi to guest star on Pete Davidson series
TV // 19 hours ago
'Bupkis': Machine Gun Kelly, Steve Buscemi to guest star on Pete Davidson series
April 10 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly, Steve Buscemi, La La Anthony, John Mulaney and other celebrities will guest star on the Peacock series "Bupkis" starring Pete Davidson.
Kim Kardashian joins Emma Roberts in 'American Horror Story' Season 12
TV // 20 hours ago
Kim Kardashian joins Emma Roberts in 'American Horror Story' Season 12
April 10 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian will star with Emma Roberts in Season 12 of the FX series "American Horror Story."
'The Mother': Jennifer Lopez is armed in posters for Netflix action drama
Movies // 20 hours ago
'The Mother': Jennifer Lopez is armed in posters for Netflix action drama
April 10 (UPI) -- "The Mother," a new film directed by Niki Caro and starring Jennifer Lopez, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Keshia Knight Pulliam announces son's birth on her 44th birthday
Keshia Knight Pulliam announces son's birth on her 44th birthday
Sarah Snook, Brian Cox react to 'Succession' plot twist
Sarah Snook, Brian Cox react to 'Succession' plot twist
LaTocha Scott says she 'never left' girl group Xscape
LaTocha Scott says she 'never left' girl group Xscape
'The Mother': Jennifer Lopez is armed in posters for Netflix action drama
'The Mother': Jennifer Lopez is armed in posters for Netflix action drama
Jamie Oliver, wife Jools renew wedding vows at ceremony with their 5 kids
Jamie Oliver, wife Jools renew wedding vows at ceremony with their 5 kids
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement