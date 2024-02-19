Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 19, 2024 / 10:46 AM

'Young Royals' documentary to premiere alongside series finale

By Annie Martin

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix will release a Young Royals documentary alongside the show's series finale.

The streaming service announced Monday that the documentary Young Royals: Forever will premiere March 18, the same day as the release of the final episode of Young Royals.

Advertisement

Young Royals: Forever gives a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Season 3.

In a clip, Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg and other cast members are seen discussing the show's impending end.

"I think we should make a Young Royals movie in five years," Rudberg suggests. "Or in two years."

"A Young Royals class reunion," Ryding adds with a laugh.

Young Royals is a Swedish teen drama centering on the romance between the fictional Prince Wilhelm (Ryding) and his schoolmate Simon (Rudberg).

Netflix released a trailer for Season 3 this month that shows Wilhelm and Simon return to school at Hillerska and face challenges in their relationship.

"The prince and Simon are determined to be together, but what are they willing to sacrifice when realizing that their freedom and love might be at odds with the Royal ideas, traditions, and responsibilities?" an official synopsis reads.

Malte Gårdinger, Frida Argento, Nikita Uggla, Felicia Truedsson, Mimmi Cyon and Nathalie Varli also star.

Advertisement

Young Royals Season 3 premieres March 11, with the series finale to follow March 18.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Berlin': 'Money Heist' spinoff renewed for Season 2
TV // 1 hour ago
'Berlin': 'Money Heist' spinoff renewed for Season 2
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- "Berlin," a prequel and spinoff of "Money Heist" starring Pedro Alonso, will return for a second season on Netflix.
'Barbie,' 'Grey's Anatomy,' Taylor Swift win big at People's Choice Awards
TV // 3 hours ago
'Barbie,' 'Grey's Anatomy,' Taylor Swift win big at People's Choice Awards
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- "Barbie," "Grey's Anatomy" and Taylor Swift were the big winners at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday.
'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' cast tease 'epic love story' in spinoff
TV // 2 days ago
'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' cast tease 'epic love story' in spinoff
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira and other cast and crew discuss "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" in a special preview.
'Happy Face': Dennis Quaid to play killer in Paramount+ series
TV // 2 days ago
'Happy Face': Dennis Quaid to play killer in Paramount+ series
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- "Happy Face," a new series starring Dennis Quaid as the Happy Face Killer, is coming to Paramount+.
Katja Herbers 'super-sad' over 'Evil' cancellation
TV // 3 days ago
Katja Herbers 'super-sad' over 'Evil' cancellation
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The upcoming fourth season of "Evil" will be the supernatural dramedy's last on Paramount+
Jon Hamm to co-star with Billy Bob Thornton in 'Landman' for Paramount+
TV // 3 days ago
Jon Hamm to co-star with Billy Bob Thornton in 'Landman' for Paramount+
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Jon Hamm has signed on to play a recurring role in Billy Bob Thornton's new Paramount+ drama, "Landman."
Franklin gets the spotlight in new 'Snoopy Presents' special
TV // 3 days ago
Franklin gets the spotlight in new 'Snoopy Presents' special
NEW YORK, Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The creative team behind "Welcome Home, Franklin" told UPI their new "Snoopy Presents" animated special is intended to give a backstory to a beloved character who has been part of the Peanuts gang since 1968.
'American Rust' Season 2 to premiere in March
TV // 3 days ago
'American Rust' Season 2 to premiere in March
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- "American Rust: Broken Justice," the second season of "American Rust" starring Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney, is coming to Prime Video.
'The Umbrella Academy' gets Season 4 posters, premiere date
TV // 4 days ago
'The Umbrella Academy' gets Season 4 posters, premiere date
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- "The Umbrella Academy" will return for a fourth and final season on Netflix in August.
'Apples Never Fall' trailer: Annette Bening goes missing in Peacock series
TV // 4 days ago
'Apples Never Fall' trailer: Annette Bening goes missing in Peacock series
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- "Apples Never Fall," a new show based on the Liane Moriarty novel and starring Annette Bening and Sam Neill, is coming to Peacock.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Barbie,' 'Grey's Anatomy,' Taylor Swift win big at People's Choice Awards
'Barbie,' 'Grey's Anatomy,' Taylor Swift win big at People's Choice Awards
Famous birthdays for Feb. 18: John Travolta, Matt Dillon
Famous birthdays for Feb. 18: John Travolta, Matt Dillon
Beyonce, Michelle Williams support Kelly Rowland at 'Mea Culpa' premiere
Beyonce, Michelle Williams support Kelly Rowland at 'Mea Culpa' premiere
Iain Armitage 'grateful' for seven seasons on 'Young Sheldon'
Iain Armitage 'grateful' for seven seasons on 'Young Sheldon'
'Hart to Hart's Robert Wagner, Stefanie Powers reunite on his 94th birthday
'Hart to Hart's Robert Wagner, Stefanie Powers reunite on his 94th birthday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement