Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix will release a Young Royals documentary alongside the show's series finale.

The streaming service announced Monday that the documentary Young Royals: Forever will premiere March 18, the same day as the release of the final episode of Young Royals.

Young Royals: Forever gives a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Season 3.

In a clip, Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg and other cast members are seen discussing the show's impending end.

"I think we should make a Young Royals movie in five years," Rudberg suggests. "Or in two years."

"A Young Royals class reunion," Ryding adds with a laugh.

Young Royals is a Swedish teen drama centering on the romance between the fictional Prince Wilhelm (Ryding) and his schoolmate Simon (Rudberg).

Netflix released a trailer for Season 3 this month that shows Wilhelm and Simon return to school at Hillerska and face challenges in their relationship.

"The prince and Simon are determined to be together, but what are they willing to sacrifice when realizing that their freedom and love might be at odds with the Royal ideas, traditions, and responsibilities?" an official synopsis reads.

Malte Gårdinger, Frida Argento, Nikita Uggla, Felicia Truedsson, Mimmi Cyon and Nathalie Varli also star.

Young Royals Season 3 premieres March 11, with the series finale to follow March 18.