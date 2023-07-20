Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 20, 2023 / 1:33 PM

Reports: Ariana Grande dating Ethan Slater after split from husband

By Annie Martin
1/5
Ariana Grande is dating her "Wicked" co-star Ethan Slater following her split from her husband, Dalton Gomez. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Ariana Grande is dating her "Wicked" co-star Ethan Slater following her split from her husband, Dalton Gomez. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande is reportedly dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

TMZ reported Thursday that Grande, 30, and Slater, 31, started dating several months ago during the film's production.

Advertisement

Grande and Slater play Glinda and Boq in Wicked, a big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical based on the Gregory Maguire novel.

News of Grande and Slater's relationship follows reports that Grande has split from her husband, Dalton Gomez, after two years of marriage.

Grande separated from Gomez in January and recently started dating Slater, People reported. Slater is separated from his wife, Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a son.

E! News and Page Six confirmed the news.

Grande and Gomez married at an intimate wedding in May 2021.

Grande was spotted without her wedding ring while attending the Wimbledon tennis tournament Sunday. News of her split from Gomez broke Monday.

Slater is a singer and actor best known for starring as SpongeBob SquarePants in the SpongeBob SquarePants musical.

Filming on Wicked has been halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, with about 10 days of work to go, composer Stephen Schwartz said. Director Jon M. Chu said the disruption shouldn't affect the film's November 2024 release date.

Advertisement

Ariana Grande turns 30: a look back

Ariana Grande arrives for Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 31, 2012. Grande starred in multiple Nickelodeon shows, including "Victorious" and "Sam & Cat." Photo by Jonathan Alcorn/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Reports: Ariana Grande, husband Dalton Gomez split up Joe Manganiello files for divorce from Sofia Vergara Vivica A. Fox addresses Nick Cannon feud: 'It was just not cool'

Latest Headlines

Karlie Kloss shares baby boy's name: Elijah
Entertainment News // 17 minutes ago
Karlie Kloss shares baby boy's name: Elijah
July 20 (UPI) -- Karlie Kloss announced the name of her second son with her husband, Joshua Kushner.
'Exorcist: Believer' posters reveal new possession
Movies // 19 minutes ago
'Exorcist: Believer' posters reveal new possession
July 20 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released three posters for "The Exorcist: Believer" on Thursday. The three variants show a possessed girl in the film that opens Oct. 13.
'Saw X' reveals plot, release date, first look at Tobin Bell return
Movies // 59 minutes ago
'Saw X' reveals plot, release date, first look at Tobin Bell return
July 20 (UPI) -- Lionsgate announced Thursday that "Saw X" will open in theaters Sept. 29, and shared the first photo of returning Tobin Bell from the film.
Constance Wu gives birth to second child
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Constance Wu gives birth to second child
July 20 (UPI) -- "Crazy Rich Asians" star Constance Wu accidentally announced the birth of her second child, a son.
'Priscilla' to screen as New York Film Festival Centerpiece selection
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Priscilla' to screen as New York Film Festival Centerpiece selection
July 20 (UPI) -- "Priscilla," a new film about Priscilla Presley directed by Sofia Coppola, will have its North American premiere at the New York Film Festival.
Vivica A. Fox addresses Nick Cannon feud: 'It was just not cool'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Vivica A. Fox addresses Nick Cannon feud: 'It was just not cool'
July 20 (UPI) -- Vivica A. Fox discussed her issues with Nick Cannon after the actor called her ex 50 Cent fat.
'La Maison' fashion drama in the works at Apple TV+
TV // 4 hours ago
'La Maison' fashion drama in the works at Apple TV+
July 20 (UPI) -- "La Maison," a new drama starring Lambert Wilson, Amira Casar and Carole Bouquet, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Mask Girl' teaser introduces Korean dark thriller series
TV // 4 hours ago
'Mask Girl' teaser introduces Korean dark thriller series
July 20 (UPI) -- "Mask Girl," a South Korean dark thriller series starring Go Hyun-jung and Nana, is coming to Netflix in August.
Bindi Irwin wishes 'extraordinary mama' Terri a happy 59th birthday
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Bindi Irwin wishes 'extraordinary mama' Terri a happy 59th birthday
July 20 (UPI) -- Bindi Irwin, daughter of late "Crocodile Hunter" star Steve Irwin and Terri Irwin, posted a tribute to Terri Irwin on her birthday.
Joe Manganiello files for divorce from Sofia Vergara
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Joe Manganiello files for divorce from Sofia Vergara
July 20 (UPI) -- Joe Manganiello filed for divorce from Sofia Vergara two days after announcing their separation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Joe Manganiello files for divorce from Sofia Vergara
Joe Manganiello files for divorce from Sofia Vergara
Paul Wesley: Kirk-Spock bond still nascent in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
Paul Wesley: Kirk-Spock bond still nascent in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
Movie review: Singular 'Oppenheimer' can be disconcerting
Movie review: Singular 'Oppenheimer' can be disconcerting
Jason Aldean defends 'Try That' song after 'pro-lynching' claims
Jason Aldean defends 'Try That' song after 'pro-lynching' claims
Kyle Richards reflects on being 'fully present' after one year sober
Kyle Richards reflects on being 'fully present' after one year sober
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement