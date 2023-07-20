Reports: Ariana Grande dating Ethan Slater after split from husband

1/5

Ariana Grande is dating her "Wicked" co-star Ethan Slater following her split from her husband, Dalton Gomez. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande is reportedly dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. TMZ reported Thursday that Grande, 30, and Slater, 31, started dating several months ago during the film's production. Advertisement

Grande and Slater play Glinda and Boq in Wicked, a big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical based on the Gregory Maguire novel.

News of Grande and Slater's relationship follows reports that Grande has split from her husband, Dalton Gomez, after two years of marriage.

Grande separated from Gomez in January and recently started dating Slater, People reported. Slater is separated from his wife, Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a son.

E! News and Page Six confirmed the news.

Grande and Gomez married at an intimate wedding in May 2021.

Grande was spotted without her wedding ring while attending the Wimbledon tennis tournament Sunday. News of her split from Gomez broke Monday.

Slater is a singer and actor best known for starring as SpongeBob SquarePants in the SpongeBob SquarePants musical.

Filming on Wicked has been halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, with about 10 days of work to go, composer Stephen Schwartz said. Director Jon M. Chu said the disruption shouldn't affect the film's November 2024 release date.

