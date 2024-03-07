Trending
March 7, 2024 / 1:06 PM

Stormy Daniels tells her story in trailer for Peacock documentary

By Annie Martin
"Stormy," a new film about Stormy Daniels and her battle against former President Donald Trump, is coming to Peacock. Photo courtesy of Peacock
March 7 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new documentary Stormy, which premieres March 18.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the film Thursday featuring Stormy Daniels.

Daniels, 44, a former adult film star, alleged in 2018 that she had an affair with former President Donald Trump in 2006 and was paid $130,000 in 2016 to cover it up. Trump, who has denied the affair, will begin trial in the hush money case March 25.

In Stormy, Daniels will share "her story and account of events that have become part of American history."

"The film takes the audience behind the curtain as Stormy navigates being a mother, an artist and an advocate working hard to reinvent herself, while still grappling with the bombshell that went off in her life five years earlier," an official synopsis reads.

Stormy is directed by Sarah Gibson (Britney vs Spears), who also executive produces with Judd Apatow, Sara Bernstein and Meredith Kaulfers.

Peacock shared a teaser trailer for the documentary in February.

