March 8 (UPI) -- The Academy Awards will return Sunday in Los Angeles. The 96th annual Oscars ceremony will take place at Dolby Theatre and air at 7 p.m. EST on ABC. Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Live! host Jimmy Kimmel will host the show for the fourth time.

Oppenheimer leads the nominees with 13 nominations, followed by Poor Things with 11 nominations and Killers of the Flower Moon with 10 nominations.

How to watch

The Oscars will air Sunday at 7 p.m. EST on ABC.

Singer and actress Vanessa Hudgens and professional dancer Julianne Hough will host The Oscars Red Carpet Show pre-show, which begins at 6:30 p.m.

Participants

Late-night talk show host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony.

Bad Bunny, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh, Zendaya, Emily Blunt, Ryan Gosling, Ariana Grande, Charlize Theron and other stars will present awards.

Jon Batiste, Becky G, Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, Scott George and the Osage Singers, and Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson will perform. Gosling and Ronson will take to the stage with "I'm Just Ken" from the Barbie movie.

Nominations

Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy, leads the nominees with 13 nominations. Poor Things, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone, follows with 11 nominations, while Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, is up for 10 awards.

The Best Picture nominees are: American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest.

