Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Oppenheimer earned a leading 13 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. and Best Supporting Actress for Emily Blunt, the Academy Awards announced Tuesday. Barbie earned eight Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress and Actor co-stars America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling. But Margot Robbie, who played the titular heroine, and Greta Gerwig, who directed the blockbuster, were snubbed. Advertisement

Fellow Best Picture contenders Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon scored 11 and 10 nods respectively.

Invincible actress Zazie Beetz and The Boys actor Jack Quaid read the names of the nominees.

Winners are to be announced at a gala televised live on March 10. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the event, which will honor excellence in film for the year 2023.

Here are the nominees.

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper Maestro

Colman Domingo Rustin

Paul Giamatti The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright American Fiction

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening Nyad

Lily Gladstone Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan Maestro

Emma Stone Poor Things

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown American Fiction

Robert De Niro Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling Barbie

Mark Ruffalo Poor Things

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks The Color Purple

America Ferrera Barbie

Jodie Foster Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph The Holdovers

Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

