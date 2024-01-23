Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Oppenheimer earned a leading 13 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. and Best Supporting Actress for Emily Blunt, the Academy Awards announced Tuesday.
Barbie earned eight Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress and Actor co-stars America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling. But Margot Robbie, who played the titular heroine, and Greta Gerwig, who directed the blockbuster, were snubbed.