Nov. 15, 2023 / 6:57 PM

Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars for the fourth time on March 10

By Karen Butler
Jimmy Kimmel will host and Molly McNearney will executive produce the 96th Oscars telecast in March. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Emmy-winning late-night talk show host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel has been booked to host the Oscars telecast on ABC for a fourth time.

The 96th ceremony honoring excellence in cinema is slated to air live on ABC March 10.

Molly McNearney -- Kimmel's wife and executive producer/co-head writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live -- will executive produce the prize presentation.

"We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly returning as executive producer for the Oscars. They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a joint statement Wednesday.

"We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again."

The event is to take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.

