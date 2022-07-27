Trending
July 27, 2022 / 11:37 AM

Shawn Mendes cancels remaining tour dates amid mental health struggles

By Annie Martin
Shawn Mendes cancels remaining tour dates amid mental health struggles
Shawn Mendes canceled the rest of his "Wonder" tour after postponing shows to focus on his mental health. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes is cancelling the remainder of his Wonder tour amid his struggles with his mental health.

The 23-year-old singer canceled the rest of the tour Wednesday after previously postponing shows to focus on his mental health.

"As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn't totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me. I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.=," Mendes wrote on Instagram.

"After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger," he said.

Mendes kicked off the Wonder tour in June and was to perform shows across North America, Europe and the United Kingdom through August 2023.

"We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health first as my first priority," the star said. "This doesn't mean I won't be making new music, and I can't wait to see you on tour in the future."

"I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal," he added. "I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey."

Mendes previously said July 8 that he was postponing three weeks of shows.

In an open letter in April, Mendes discussed his struggles and anxieties, saying he was feeling "overwhelmed and overstimulated."

