Music
March 12, 2024 / 10:06 AM

Weezer to perform 'Blue Album' in full on new tour

By Annie Martin
Weezer will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the "Blue Album" with "The Voyage to the Blue Planet Tour." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
March 12 (UPI) -- Weezer is going on tour in 2024.

The rock band announced Monday that it will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its self-titled debut album, known as the Blue Album, with The Voyage to the Blue Planet Tour.

Weezer will perform the Blue Album in its entirety each night of the tour, along with other favorite songs, rarities and more.

The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. will join the tour as special guests.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with fan club pre-sales to begin Wednesday at 9 a.m.

"The time has finally come for you to join us as we embark on The Voyage to the Blue Planet Tour," Weezer wrote on Instagram. "We're celebrating 30 years of the Blue Album, and we're bringing along @flaminglips and @dinosaurjr for the ride."

The tour kicks off Sept. 4 in St. Paul, Minn., and concludes Oct. 11 in Los Angeles. Weezer will perform a special Blue Album show Friday at The Lodge Room in Los Angeles.

Weezer released the Blue Album in May 1994. The album features the hit singles "Undone -- The Sweater Song," "Buddy Holly" and "Say It Ain't So."

Weezer released its most recent album, Van Weezer, in 2021.

