Music artists will honor late singer Jimmy Buffett at a tribute concert in April.

March 11 (UPI) -- Paul McCartney, the Eagles and other artists will perform at a Jimmy Buffett tribute concert in April. The "Keep the Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett" concert will take place April 11 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Advertisement

Jon Bon Jovi, Zac Brown, Jackson Brown, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Scotty Emerick, Jack Johnson, Caroline Jones, Mac McAnally, Jake Owen, Pitbull, Jake Shimabukuro, and The Coral Reefer Band also will take the stage.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Buffett, a singer-songwriter known for "Margaritaville" and other hits, died at age 76 in September 2023 following a battle with skin cancer.

Chesney, McAnally, Zac Brown Band and Alan Jackson performed a tribute to Buffett at the CMA Awards in November.

Equal Strain on All Parts, a posthumous final album from Buffett, was released the same month.