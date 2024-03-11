1 of 3 | Christina Applegate gave a health update on "Good Morning America" following a rare appearance at the Primetime Emmy Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Christina Applegate says she felt "beloved" at the Emmys in January amid her battle with multiple sclerosis. The 52-year-old actress gave a health update in a preview Monday of an interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America. The full interview will air Tuesday on ABC. Advertisement

Applegate appeared on GMA with actress Jamie Lynn Sigler, who is also diagnosed with MS. Applegate was candid about her condition, telling Roberts, "I live kind of in hell."

"I'm not out a lot, so this is a little difficult, just for my system," she added. "But of course, the support is wonderful and I'm really grateful."

Applegate, who was diagnosed with MS in 2021, made a rare public appearance Jan. 15 at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

The actress received a standing ovation while presenting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy series.

On GMA, Applegate said the moment was overwhelming to the point where she "actually kind of blacked out."

"People said, 'Oh, you were so funny.' I'm like, 'I don't even know what I said,'" the star said. "I don't even know what I was doing. I got so freaked out that I didn't even know what was happening anymore."

"I felt really beloved, and it was really a beautiful thing," she added before joking, "Then -- and I'm just going to say this -- that audience stood up for everybody."

.@1capplegate talks to @RobinRoberts about presenting at the Emmys and receiving a standing ovation: "It was a really beautiful thing." See more of Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler's first sit-down interview about the battle they both face with MS on GMA tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/1sEjEZ7psT— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 11, 2024

Applegate is known for playing Kelly Bundy on Married... with Children and Jen Harding on Dead to Me. She also starred in the Anchorman movies.