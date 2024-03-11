'Barbie' musical performances were Oscars show highlights

1 of 5 | Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell of "What Was I Made For" from the film, "Barbie," celebrate backstage with their Oscars for Best Original Song at the 96th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Barbie may not have taken home many Oscars Sunday, but the performances of two nominated songs from the blockbuster comedy were among the three-hour ceremony's best moments. Ryan Gosling wore a bright pink sparkly suit and brought the house down with a high-energy, hilarious performance of "I'm Just Ken." Advertisement

Gosling, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, but lost out to Oppenheimer's Robert Downey Jr., started singing in his seat in his audience, prompting giggles from his co-star Margot Robbie and fellow Best Song nominee Billie Eilish.

Gosling's performance included dozens of backup dancers, as well as his male co-stars from the movie including Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Rock legend Slash also made a guest appearance assisting the orchestra with his guitar.

Wrapping up the song, Gosling jumped back into the audience and shared his microphone with Gosling, their co-star America Ferrera and their director Greta Gerwig, who gamely sang, "I'm just Ken and I'm enough."

By contrast, Eilish, 22, sang and her brother Finneas O'Connell, 26, played piano for their rendition of the movie's emotional anthem, "What Was I Made For," which ultimately won the Best Song Oscar.

The siblings became the two youngest two-time Oscar-winners Sunday.

They also won in the same category for "No Time to Die" from the 2022 James Bond movie of the same name.

"I had a nightmare about this last night," Eilish laughed as she accepted her second statuette.

"I just didn't think this would happen. I was not expecting this. I feel so incredibly lucky and honored. Thank you to Greta," she added. "I love you! Thank you for this. I'm so thankful for this song and for this movie, and the way that it made me feel. And this goes out to everyone who was affected by the movie and how incredible it is."

