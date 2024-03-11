Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 11, 2024 / 9:39 AM

Celebrity couples attend the Oscars

By Annie Martin
Emily Blunt (L) and John Krasinski attend the Academy Awards on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 16 | Emily Blunt (L) and John Krasinski attend the Academy Awards on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Celebrity couples stepped out Sunday at the Academy Awards.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, and John Mulaney and Olivia Munn attended the 96th annual Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Blunt, who wore an embellished champagne-colored Schiaparell gown, presented a special tribute to stunt performers with Ryan Gosling. Blunt, an actress in Oppenheimer, and Gosling, an actor in Barbie, poked fun at the "Barbenheimer rivalry" on stage.

Other couples included Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley, Slash and Meegan Hodges, Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer, and Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas.

Downey Jr. won Best Supporting Actor for his role as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer, while Nolan took home his first Oscar, winning Best Director for Oppenheimer. Slash, Ronson and Gosling performed "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie.

Advertisement

Downey Jr. thanked Susan Downey in his acceptance speech, hinting at his past struggles with addiction and crediting his wife with loving him "back to life."

Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling arrive at the Oscars

Emma Stone arrives on the red carpet at the 96th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 10, 2024. Stone is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Poor Things." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Molly Sims and Scott Stuber, Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves, Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb, David Oyelowo and Jessica Oyelowo, Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison, Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata, and Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade also attended the Oscars.

Oppenheimer was the big winner of the night with seven awards, including Best Picture. Poor Things followed with four awards, including Best Actress for Emma Stone.

Robert Downey Jr., Da'Vine Joy Randolph celebrate Oscar wins backstage

Left to right, Best Actor in a Supporting Role winner Robert Downey Jr. of "Oppenheimer," Best Actress in a Supporting Role winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph of "The Holdovers," Best Actress winner Emma Stone of "Poor Things" and Best Actor winner Cillian Murphy of "Oppenheimer," celebrate their Oscars backstage at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 10, 2024. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Stars wore red pins to the Oscars calling for Israel-Gaza ceasefire
Movies // 1 hour ago
Stars wore red pins to the Oscars calling for Israel-Gaza ceasefire
March 11 (UPI) -- Numerous celebrities wore red pins to Sunday's Oscars ceremony calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
'Oppenheimer,' 'Poor Things' take top Oscars at Academy Awards
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Oppenheimer,' 'Poor Things' take top Oscars at Academy Awards
March 10 (UPI) -- "Oppenheimer" was named the Best Picture of 2023, while its stars Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. won Best Actor and Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday.
'Barbie' musical performances were Oscars show highlights
Music // 1 hour ago
'Barbie' musical performances were Oscars show highlights
March 11 (UPI) -- "Barbie" may not have taken home many Oscars Sunday, but the performances of two nominated songs from the blockbuster comedy were among the three-hour ceremony's best moments.
Famous birthdays for March 11: Terrence Howard, Johnny Knoxville
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 11: Terrence Howard, Johnny Knoxville
March 11 (UPI) -- Actor Terrence Howard turns 55 and actor Johnny Knoxville turns 53, among the famous birthdays for March 11.
Vanessa Hudgens shows off baby bump on Oscars red carpet
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Vanessa Hudgens shows off baby bump on Oscars red carpet
March 10 (UPI) -- Vanessa Hudgens showed off her baby bump on the Oscars red carpet Sunday.
'Kung Fu Panda 4' tops North American box office with $58.3M
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Kung Fu Panda 4' tops North American box office with $58.3M
March 10 (UPI) -- The animated adventure, "Kung Fu Panda 4," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $58.3 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Scarlett Johansson mocks Sen. Katie Britt in 'SNL' sketch
TV // 21 hours ago
Scarlett Johansson mocks Sen. Katie Britt in 'SNL' sketch
March 10 (UPI) -- Scarlett Johansson appeared in a "Saturday Night Live" sketch mocking Republican Sen. Katie Britt's recent rebuttal to U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech.
'Conan O'Brien Must Go' to premiere on Max April 18
TV // 22 hours ago
'Conan O'Brien Must Go' to premiere on Max April 18
March 10 (UPI) -- New travel series, "Conan O'Brien Must Go," is slated to premiere on Max April 18.
'SNL:' Bowen Yang, Ariana Grande send up musical medley of 'Moulin Rouge'
TV // 22 hours ago
'SNL:' Bowen Yang, Ariana Grande send up musical medley of 'Moulin Rouge'
March 10 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" cast member Bowen Yang and musical guest Ariana Grande satirized the 2001 tragic movie musical, "Moulin Rouge," on this weekend's edition of the sketch-comedy show.
New photo shows Kate Middleton smiling with her kids
Entertainment News // 23 hours ago
New photo shows Kate Middleton smiling with her kids
March 10 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince William has snapped a casual photo of his wife Kate Middleton enjoying some outdoor time with their three children.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Scarlett Johansson mocks Sen. Katie Britt in 'SNL' sketch
Scarlett Johansson mocks Sen. Katie Britt in 'SNL' sketch
'Oppenheimer,' 'Poor Things' take top Oscars at Academy Awards
'Oppenheimer,' 'Poor Things' take top Oscars at Academy Awards
New photo shows Kate Middleton smiling with her kids
New photo shows Kate Middleton smiling with her kids
Denise Richards drawn to dark humor of 'Hunting Housewives'
Denise Richards drawn to dark humor of 'Hunting Housewives'
Vanessa Hudgens shows off baby bump on Oscars red carpet
Vanessa Hudgens shows off baby bump on Oscars red carpet
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement