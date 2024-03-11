1 of 16 | Emily Blunt (L) and John Krasinski attend the Academy Awards on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Celebrity couples stepped out Sunday at the Academy Awards. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, and John Mulaney and Olivia Munn attended the 96th annual Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles. Advertisement

Blunt, who wore an embellished champagne-colored Schiaparell gown, presented a special tribute to stunt performers with Ryan Gosling. Blunt, an actress in Oppenheimer, and Gosling, an actor in Barbie, poked fun at the "Barbenheimer rivalry" on stage.

Other couples included Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley, Slash and Meegan Hodges, Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer, and Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas.

Downey Jr. won Best Supporting Actor for his role as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer, while Nolan took home his first Oscar, winning Best Director for Oppenheimer. Slash, Ronson and Gosling performed "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie.

Downey Jr. thanked Susan Downey in his acceptance speech, hinting at his past struggles with addiction and crediting his wife with loving him "back to life."

Emma Stone arrives on the red carpet at the 96th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 10, 2024. Stone is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Poor Things."

Molly Sims and Scott Stuber, Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves, Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb, David Oyelowo and Jessica Oyelowo, Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison, Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata, and Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade also attended the Oscars.

Oppenheimer was the big winner of the night with seven awards, including Best Picture. Poor Things followed with four awards, including Best Actress for Emma Stone.

