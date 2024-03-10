Advertisement
March 10, 2024 / 7:11 PM

Vanessa Hudgens shows off baby bump on Oscars red carpet

By Karen Butler
Vanessa Hudgens arrives on the red carpet at the 96th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Vanessa Hudgens arrives on the red carpet at the 96th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

March 10 (UPI) -- Vanessa Hudgens showed off her baby bump on the Oscars red carpet Sunday.

Hudgens wore a long-sleeved, form-fitting black gown as she interviewed celebrities for the prize presentation's pre-show, which aired on ABC.

She married 27-year-old professional baseball player Cole Tucker in December.

This will be their first child.

Hudgens, 35, is known for her performances in the High School Musical franchise, as well as Tick Tick Boom, Rent: Live and Grease: Live.

The Oscars honor excellence in film. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the event.

Vanessa Hudgens turns 35: 30 red carpet looks through the years

The cast of the Disney Channel film "High School Musical," left to right, Lucas Grabeel, Monique Coleman, Corbin Bleu, Ashley Tisdale, Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens appear backstage after winning the Best TV show, Comedy/Musical award at the Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, Calif., on August 20, 2006. Hudgens plays Gabriella Montez in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

