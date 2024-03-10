1 of 5 | Vanessa Hudgens arrives on the red carpet at the 96th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Vanessa Hudgens showed off her baby bump on the Oscars red carpet Sunday. Hudgens wore a long-sleeved, form-fitting black gown as she interviewed celebrities for the prize presentation's pre-show, which aired on ABC. Advertisement

She married 27-year-old professional baseball player Cole Tucker in December.

This will be their first child.

Hudgens, 35, is known for her performances in the High School Musical franchise, as well as Tick Tick Boom, Rent: Live and Grease: Live.

The Oscars honor excellence in film. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the event.

Vanessa Hudgens turns 35: 30 red carpet looks through the years