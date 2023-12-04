Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 4, 2023 / 12:42 PM

Reports: Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker marry in Mexico

By Annie Martin
Vanessa Hudgens and professional baseball player Cole Tucker married at a wedding in Mexico. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Vanessa Hudgens and professional baseball player Cole Tucker married at a wedding in Mexico. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are married.

The 34-year-old actress and the 27-year-old professional baseball player tied the knot Saturday at a wedding in Tulum, Mexico, People reported Monday.

Advertisement

Us Weekly confirmed the news and said Hudgens' former High School Musical co-star Monique Coleman appeared to be among the guests.

Hudgens was seen wearing a white dress in a photo that circulated Sunday on social media.

TMZ shared photos of Hudgens and Tucker spending time with friends and family on the beach following the wedding.

Hudgens confirmed her engagement to Tucker in February by showing off her engagement ring on Instagram.

"YES. We couldn't be happier," she said at the time.

The couple started dating in 2020.

Hudgens is known for playing Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical films and has since starred in The Princess Switch movies. Tucker is a free agent who previously played for the MLB teams Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Nmixx shares 'Sonar (Breaker)' single, music video
Music // 16 minutes ago
Nmixx shares 'Sonar (Breaker)' single, music video
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- K-pop group Nmixx released a single and music video for ""Soñar (Breaker)," the pre-release song from its EP "Fe3O4: Break."
'The Tourist': Jamie Dornan series gets Season 2 premiere date
TV // 31 minutes ago
'The Tourist': Jamie Dornan series gets Season 2 premiere date
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- "The Tourist," a thriller series starring Jamie Dornan, will return for a second season on BBC One in January.
'True Detective' trailer: Jodie Foster, Kali Reis team up in 'Night Country'
TV // 56 minutes ago
'True Detective' trailer: Jodie Foster, Kali Reis team up in 'Night Country'
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- "True Detective: Night Country" starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis is coming to HBO in January.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' on digital video-on-demand Tuesday
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Killers of the Flower Moon' on digital video-on-demand Tuesday
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Apple and Paramount announced the first home release of "Killers of the Flower Moon," on premium video-on-demand Tuesday.
Stephen Schwartz: 'Prince of Egypt' message of empathy especially relevant in 2023
Movies // 2 hours ago
Stephen Schwartz: 'Prince of Egypt' message of empathy especially relevant in 2023
NEW YORK, Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Stephen Schwartz says "The Prince of Egypt" is a timeless tale about empathy and overcoming conflict through understanding that is particularly relevant in 2023 in light of the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.
Victoria Pedretti to make Broadway debut in 'An Enemy of the People'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Victoria Pedretti to make Broadway debut in 'An Enemy of the People'
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- "The Haunting of Hill House" and "You" actress Victoria Pedretti will star with Jeremy Strong in the Broadway play "An Enemy of the People."
'Wolf Hall' sequel series adds cast members
TV // 2 hours ago
'Wolf Hall' sequel series adds cast members
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- "Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light" will feature Harriet Walter, Timothy Spall and Harry Melling.
'Leave the World Behind': Julia Roberts downplays apocalypse in final trailer
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Leave the World Behind': Julia Roberts downplays apocalypse in final trailer
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- "Leave the World Behind," a new film from "Mr. Robot" creator Sam Esmail and starring Julia Roberts, is coming to Netflix.
Cole Swindell announces 'Win the Night' tour
Music // 3 hours ago
Cole Swindell announces 'Win the Night' tour
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Country music singer Cole Swindell will perform across North America on a new tour.
Jeannie Mai on Jeezy filing for divorce: 'I was gutted'
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Jeannie Mai on Jeezy filing for divorce: 'I was gutted'
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Former "The Real" host Jeannie Mai discussed her split from Jeezy on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Emma Stone, 'SNL' mock artificial intelligence tech in entertainment
Emma Stone, 'SNL' mock artificial intelligence tech in entertainment
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Ladies of the 80s' stars: Movie's sense of love, fun were real
'Ladies of the 80s' stars: Movie's sense of love, fun were real
Famous birthdays for Dec. 3: Ozzy Osbourne, Anna Chlumsky
Famous birthdays for Dec. 3: Ozzy Osbourne, Anna Chlumsky
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement