Reports: Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker marry in Mexico

1 of 5 | Vanessa Hudgens and professional baseball player Cole Tucker married at a wedding in Mexico. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are married. The 34-year-old actress and the 27-year-old professional baseball player tied the knot Saturday at a wedding in Tulum, Mexico, People reported Monday. Advertisement

Us Weekly confirmed the news and said Hudgens' former High School Musical co-star Monique Coleman appeared to be among the guests.

Hudgens was seen wearing a white dress in a photo that circulated Sunday on social media.

TMZ shared photos of Hudgens and Tucker spending time with friends and family on the beach following the wedding.

Hudgens confirmed her engagement to Tucker in February by showing off her engagement ring on Instagram.

"YES. We couldn't be happier," she said at the time.

The couple started dating in 2020.

Hudgens is known for playing Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical films and has since starred in The Princess Switch movies. Tucker is a free agent who previously played for the MLB teams Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies.