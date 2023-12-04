Trending
Entertainment News
Dec. 4, 2023 / 11:55 AM

Victoria Pedretti to make Broadway debut in 'An Enemy of the People'

By Annie Martin
Victoria Pedretti will star with Jeremy Strong in the Broadway play "An Enemy of the People." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Victoria Pedretti will star with Jeremy Strong in the Broadway play "An Enemy of the People." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Victoria Pedretti will make her Broadway debut in the new play An Enemy of the People.

Producers announced Monday that Pedretti, 28, will star in an upcoming production of the Henrik Ibsen drama.

Pedretti joins previously announced stars Jeremy Strong and Michel Imperioli. The actress will play Petra Stockmann, the wife of Strong's Dr. Thomas Stockmann.

An Enemy of the People follows Thomas (Strong), a small-town doctor who considers himself a proud, upstanding member of his close-knit community.

"When he discovers a catastrophe that risks the lives of everyone in town, he raises the alarm. But he is shaken to his core when those in power, including his own brother (Imperioli), not only try to silence him -- they try to destroy him," an official synopsis reads.

The adaptation is written by Amy Herzog, who previously adapted Ibsen's A Doll's House, and directed by Sam Gold.

An Enemy of the People begins performances Feb. 27 at Circle in the Square Theatre in New York City and will have a 16 week limited engagement.

Pedretti is known for starring in the Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and You.

