Nov. 14, 2023 / 12:14 PM

Steve Carell to make Broadway debut in 'Uncle Vanya' play

By Annie Martin
Steve Carell will star in a Broadway production of the Anton Chekhov play "Uncle Vanya." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
1 of 5 | Steve Carell will star in a Broadway production of the Anton Chekhov play "Uncle Vanya." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Steve Carell will make his Broadway debut in a new production of Uncle Vanya.

Producers announced Tuesday that Carell, 61, will play the title character in the upcoming revival of the Anton Chekhov play.

Uncle Vanya will begin previews April 2 at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater in New York City and officially open April 24.

Carell will star alongside Alison Pill as Sonya, Alfred Molina as Alexander Serabryakov, Anika Noni Rose as Yelena, William Jackson Harper as Astrov, Jayne Houdyshell as Mama Vointitski and Mia Katigbak as Marina.

Heidi Schreck is adapting the play, with Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery) to direct.

Uncle Vanya follows Sonya (Pill) and her uncle Vanya (Carell), whose quiet lives on their family farm are upended by the arrival of Sonya's father, Alexander (Molina), and his second wife, Yelena (Rose).

The play will feature sets by Mimi Lien, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lighting by Lap Chi Chu and Elizabeth Harper, and sound by Mikhail Fiksel and Beth Lake.

Carell is known for playing Michael Scott on The Office and has since starred on The Morning Show, Space Force and The Patient. The actor most recently appeared in the Wes Anderson film Asteroid City.

