Boy George to return to Broadway in 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical'

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Boy George will return to Broadway in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Producers announced Monday that George will play Harold Zidler in the production at Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City. Advertisement

George will have a limited engagement from Feb. 6, 2024 through May 12.

The singer and actor will replace Eric Anderson, who will play Zidler from Dec. 19 through Feb. 4. Titus Burgess currently plays the character, with his last performance set for Dec. 17.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical will mark George's first Broadway role in 20 years. He last appeared in and wrote the music and lyrics for the musical Taboo.

George came to fame with the British pop group Culture Club in the 1980s. He has since pursued a solo career and appeared on reality series including The Voice UK and The Big Deal.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is based on the 2001 film Moulin Rouge!, directed by Baz Luhrmann. The musical features a book by John Logan and first debuted on Broadway in 2019.

Courtney Reed and Casey Cott presently star as Satine and Christian.