Oct. 31, 2023 / 11:40 AM

Aaron Tveit, Sutton Foster to join 'Sweeney Todd' on Broadway

By Annie Martin
Aaron Tveit will play Sweeney Todd in the Broadway musical "Sweeney Todd." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Aaron Tveit will play Sweeney Todd in the Broadway musical "Sweeney Todd." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster will join the cast of the Broadway musical Sweeney Todd.

Producers announced Tuesday that Tveit and Foster will play Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett in the ongoing revival of the Stephen Sondheim musical.

Tveit and Foster will begin performances Feb. 9, 2024, at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City. The pair will have a limited 12-week engagement that ends May 5.

Tveit and Foster will replace Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford, who will give their final performances Jan. 14.

The Sweeney Todd revival, directed by Thomas Kail and featuring a score by Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler, opened in March. The show has been popular throughout its run, routinely selling out and grossing above the $1 million mark.

The current cast also includes Gaten Matarazzo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Daniel Yearwood, Maria Bilbao, Jamie Jackson, John Rapson and Nicholas Christopher.

Tveit last starred on Broadway in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which earned him his first Tony award win. Foster recently starred with Hugh Jackman in the Broadway revival of The Music Man.

