Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 21, 2023 / 2:25 PM

Elle Fanning to make Broadway debut in 'Appropriate'

By Karen Butler
Elle Fanning to make her Broadway debut next month. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Elle Fanning to make her Broadway debut next month. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The Great actress Elle Fanning has signed on to make her Broadway debut in the play, Appropriate.

The Second Stage Theater production will be directed by Lila Neugebauer.

Advertisement

The cast will also include Natalie Gold, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Sarah Paulson and Corey Stoll.

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins penned the stage drama, which is slated to begin previews Nov. 29, with an official opening night set for Dec. 18.

"It's summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch's Arkansas home to deal with the remains of his estate," a synopsis said.

"Toni (Paulson), the eldest daughter, hopes they'll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo (Stoll), her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life," the summary continues. "But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz, appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can't be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past."

The Great recently was canceled by Hulu after three seasons amid the ongoing Screen Actors Guild strike that has shut down most Hollywood TV and film productions.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Zachary Quinto to star in NBC medical drama 'Dr. Wolf'
TV // 44 minutes ago
Zachary Quinto to star in NBC medical drama 'Dr. Wolf'
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Zachary Quinto is set to star in a new NBC medical drama called "Dr. Wolf. "
Meryl Streep confirms separation from husband Don Gummer
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Meryl Streep confirms separation from husband Don Gummer
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep and her artist husband Don Gummer have been separated for the past six years.
Michael Hirst: Billy the Kid's sense of justice was 'curiously modern'
TV // 4 hours ago
Michael Hirst: Billy the Kid's sense of justice was 'curiously modern'
NEW YORK, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Michael Hirst told UPI his latest fact-based drama, "Billy the Kid," is resonating with viewers because it addresses many of the same issues and concerns prevalent in 2023.
Drake's 'For All the Dogs' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 6 hours ago
Drake's 'For All the Dogs' tops U.S. album chart
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Drake's "For All the Dogs" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 21: Amber Rose, Andrew Scott
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 21: Amber Rose, Andrew Scott
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Judge Judy turns 80 and actor Andrew Scott turns 46, among the famous birthdays for Oct. 21.
Seventeen takes to the streets in 'God of Music' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Seventeen takes to the streets in 'God of Music' music video teaser
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released a preview of its music video for "God of Music," a song from the EP "Seventeenth Heaven."
'Dr. Death' teaser introduces Edgar Ramirez, Mandy Moore in Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Dr. Death' teaser introduces Edgar Ramirez, Mandy Moore in Season 2
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- True crime anthology series "Dr. Death" will return for a second season on Peacock.
Cher releases 'Christmas,' her first holiday album
Music // 1 day ago
Cher releases 'Christmas,' her first holiday album
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Cher released "Christmas," her first holiday album and first album of original music in 10 years.
Lainey Wilson to launch 'Country's Cool Again' tour
Music // 1 day ago
Lainey Wilson to launch 'Country's Cool Again' tour
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Singer and "Yellowstone" actress Lainey Wilson will perform across North America on a new tour in 2024.
'The Nun II' coming Oct. 27 to Max
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Nun II' coming Oct. 27 to Max
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- "The Nun II," a new film in "The Conjuring" horror franchise, will start streaming on Max ahead of Halloween.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michael Connelly: Harry Bosch emotionally at sea after Maddie's 'Legacy' abduction
Michael Connelly: Harry Bosch emotionally at sea after Maddie's 'Legacy' abduction
Google Doodle honors jazz singer Adelaide Hall on her 122nd birthday
Google Doodle honors jazz singer Adelaide Hall on her 122nd birthday
Lupita Nyong'o announces split from beau in 'season of heartbreak'
Lupita Nyong'o announces split from beau in 'season of heartbreak'
Meryl Streep confirms separation from husband Don Gummer
Meryl Streep confirms separation from husband Don Gummer
Michael Hirst: Billy the Kid's sense of justice was 'curiously modern'
Michael Hirst: Billy the Kid's sense of justice was 'curiously modern'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement